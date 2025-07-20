Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman

Batman Now Uses His Own Bodily Fluids (And Solids) To Fight The Joker

Batman now uses his own bodily fluids (and solids) to fight the Joker in Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta

Article Summary Batman uses his own bodily fluids and waste as weapons against the Joker in Absolute Batman #10.

Captured in Ark M, Bruce Wayne hides tools inside his body to escape Joker's clutches.

Batman weaponizes stomach acid via a feeding tube and turns his waste into explosive batbombs.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta reinvent Batman as a gritty survivor in DC's top-selling comic series.

In the latest issue of Absolute Batman #10 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, published by DC Comics, Bruce Wayne takes a different approach than he may have done in previous battles with the Joker and his minions. The most recent issue revealed that this version of Batman has been captured and imprisoned by those running Ark M, part of The Joker's business empire.

Naked, they found all manner of weapons and objects inserted into his body, subcutaneously secreted under his skin, and quite possibly, up his anus, when it comes to that spiked war club.

Though they missed a lockpick in his gums behind his front teeth. So he gets out… for a bit.

A month and a half in, however, it has hit hard, into full depression, fed by a tube, but it is naturally all a feint. using his very teeth as weapons when strapped to his fists and killing those who come to check – and experiment – on him. And more… remember that feeding tube?

Using it to spray the hydrochloric acid from his own stomach as an offensive weapon. And if that was bad enough…

Turning his own bodily waste into explosives. Batpee and Batpoop turned into batbombs.

The Absolute Batman series, currently DC Comics' best-selling comic book, has seen Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta recreate Batman as a working-class stiff with ambition rather than a billionaire beating up the mentally ill. But maybe no Batman has sucnk so low…

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #10

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

BRUCE WAYNE TRAPPED IN ARK M! Bruce Wayne is trapped within the horrors of Ark M as his best friend Waylon Jones endures unimaginable tortures…but what awaits Batman is far more terrifying than anything either has faced…the true form of Bane is revealed. But it's how Bane plans to break Batman that will have you, our dear readers, bending over backward. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/16/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!