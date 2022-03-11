Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1 Preview: Who's the Ecoterrorist?

Batman describes Poison Ivy in a way she finds reductive in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #1, in stores Tuesday. But tell us this, Batman: who's the one releasing unregulated herbicide into the Metropolis environment willy nilly? What about the environmental damage that's going to cause? And no, "Robin, hold your breath" is not gonna cut it. What about all the people in that building you're fighting on top of?! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #1

DC Comics

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The Dark Knight. The Man of Steel. They are the two finest superheroes that the world has ever known…and they're together again in an epic new series from the legendary talents of Mark Waid and Dan Mora! In the not-too-distant past, Superman's powers are super-charged from a devastating chemical attack by the villain Metallo…and the only ally that the ultra-powerful Man of Tomorrow can turn to in this turbulent hour is Gotham's own dark vengeance: the Batman. A nearly fatal burst of power drives Bruce Wayne to his own extreme measures to help his friend…enlisting none other than the Doom Patrol for aid. It's the world's greatest superheroes from the world's greatest comic book talent in an epic comic book experience that kicks off the next big events in the DCU. Get ready, it's time to soar.

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

