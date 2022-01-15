Batman: The Knight #1 Preview: Bruce Wayne, Problem Child?

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. In Batman: The Knight #1, Bruce Wayne is acting out just because both his parents were murdered, but Alfred will fix it… with reading?! Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1 (OF 10)

DC Comics

1121DC003

1121DC004 – BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1 (OF 10) CVR B GREG CAPULLO & JONATHAN GLAPION CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Chips Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what of the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin? Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky (Daredevil) and acclaimed artist Carmine Di Giandomenico (The Flash) will take Bruce Wayne on a fraught journey, making allies and enemies, on his training to become Batman in this definitive new series!

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.