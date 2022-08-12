Batman: The Knight #8 Preview: Bat-Kettle, Meet Bat-Pot

Bruce thinks his buddy Anton is a psychopath just because he's trying to hunt him down and kill him in this preview of Batman: The Knight #8… but isn't that throwing bat-stones from a glass bat-house? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #8

DC Comics

0622DC120

0622DC121 – Batman: The Knight #8 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Bruce Wayne's journey to become the Dark Knight has taken him around the globe several times, but his training is nearly complete. His trials, however, haven't gone unnoticed: someone has been watching him…hunting him! The final test of the Batman begins!

In Shops: 8/16/2022

SRP: $4.99

