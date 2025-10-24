Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Last Halloween #10 Preview: Finale Frenzy

Batman: The Last Halloween #10 hits stores this Wednesday! The heart-pounding conclusion to The Long Halloween saga arrives at last.

Bruce Wayne faces a costumed chaos as Gotham's rogues bring their Halloween plans to a dramatic conclusion.

Jeph Loeb and Matteo Scalera unite to craft an epic ending, available with multiple collectible covers at $4.99.

It's all been leading to this–the heart-pounding conclusion to Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween! Don't miss it!

BATMAN: THE LAST HALLOWEEN #10

DC Comics

0725DC165

0725DC166 – Batman: The Last Halloween #10 Cover – $4.99

0725DC167 – Batman: The Last Halloween #10 Adam Hughes Cover – $4.99

0725DC168 – Batman: The Last Halloween #10 David Finch Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Matteo Scalera (CA) Tim Sale

It's all been leading to this–the heart-pounding conclusion to Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween! Don't miss it!

In Shops: 10/29/2025

SRP: $4.99

