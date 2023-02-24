Batman vs. Robin #5 Preview: Bat-Daddy Issues by Proxy Robin comes face-to-face with Nezha, who is posessing Batman, in this preview of Batman vs. Robin #5, the series finale.

In this series finale, Robin comes face-to-face with Nezha, who is posessing Batman.

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #5

DC Comics

1222DC049

1222DC050 – Batman vs. Robin #5 Kelley Jones Cover – $6.99

1222DC051 – Batman vs. Robin #5 Rafa Sandoval Cover – $6.99

1222DC052 – Batman vs. Robin #5 Yanick Paquette Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

WILL FATHER AND SON RECONCILE…OR RUMBLE? The Lazarus Volcano has left its impact on planet Earth, but the fallout from Bruce and Damian Wayne's war is far from over. It's been a long road from the initial tensions that drove a wedge between father and son in the pages of Teen Titans, but is the hatchet at last ready to be buried? A bold new chapter in the lives of Batman and Robin begins in this epic final issue!

In Shops: 2/28/2023

SRP: $5.99

