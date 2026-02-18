Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: battle beast, capes, invincible, printwatch

Battle Beast Gets Sixth Printing, Image Sends Invincible Back To Print

Skybound and Image Comics is sending pretty much everything of late, back to print, including every issue of Battle Beast, and Capes

Article Summary Image and Skybound are reprinting every issue of Battle Beast, plus Capes #1, due March 18, 2026.

Battle Beast #1 heads into its Sixth Printing, highlighting rising demand for Invincible spin-offs.

Every new Battle Beast reprint gets a fresh cover by top artists, with full details and codes provided.

Invincible continues its legacy, with hit comics, spin-offs, and a globally successful animated series.

Skybound and Image Comics are doing an Absolute and sending pretty much everything of late, back to print including every issue of Battle Beast, and Capes, for the 18th of March 2026, with Battle Beast #1 getting its Sixth Printing. The full list of covers is below:

Capes #1 Second Printing Cover A by Conor Hughes (Lunar Code: 1225IM8236)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #1 Sixth Printing Cover A by Ryan Ottley & Annalisa Leoni (Lunar Code: 0126IM8443)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #2 Third Printing Cover A by Gabriel Rodriguez (Lunar Code: 1225IM8237)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #3 Third Printing Cover A by Derek Charm (Lunar Code: 1225IM8238)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #4 Third Printing Cover A by Geof Darrow & Dave McCaig (Lunar Code: 0126IM8444)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #5 Second Printing Cover A by Jason Howard (Lunar Code: 0126IM8445)

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #6 Second Printing Cover A by Jason Howard (Lunar Code: 0126IM8446)

INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE BATTLE BEAST #1 6TH PTG

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni

SERIES PREMIERE

THE BEST NEW (NOT QUITE A) SUPERHERO SERIES IN THE UNIVERSE!

Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence, BATTLE BEAST searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him—and a glorious death, his only reward.

But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, it seems that no one may be able to stop the galaxy's deadliest warrior…unless he does the unthinkable.

Superstars ROBERT KIRKMAN and RYAN OTTLEY present the most demanded** INVINCIBLE** story of all time, revealing the secret story of Battle Beast that's perfect for any long-time fan (no spoilers!) and new readers alike.$3.99 3/18/2026

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Ryan Ottley, Annalisa Leoni SERIES PREMIERE THE BEST NEW (NOT QUITE A) SUPERHERO SERIES IN THE UNIVERSE! Cursed with an unquenchable thirst for violence, BATTLE BEAST searches the universe for the one warrior mightier than him—and a glorious death, his only reward. But even in a universe of mighty Viltrumites like Invincible and Omni-Man, it seems that no one may be able to stop the galaxy's deadliest warrior…unless he does the unthinkable. Superstars ROBERT KIRKMAN and RYAN OTTLEY present the most demanded** INVINCIBLE** story of all time, revealing the secret story of Battle Beast that's perfect for any long-time fan (no spoilers!) and new readers alike.$3.99 3/18/2026 INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE CAPES #1

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Mark Englert (CA) Ryan Ottley, Dave McCaig

NEW SERIES

LONG OUT-OF-PRINT AND VERY IN-DEMAND! RE-INTRODUCING ROBERT KIRKMAN AND MARK ENGLERT'S CORNER OF THE INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE! A special remastering of CAPES, featuring new art and dialogue! BOLT! KID THOR! KNOCK OUT! CAPTAIN COSMIC! CLAIRE VOYANT! BIG BRAIN! COMMANDER CAPITALISM! Welcome to Capes Inc, employers of your favorite super heroes that protect—well, at least when they're on the clock—New York City from threats like MACHINE HEAD, TITAN…and now are in the crosshairs of an enemy they never expected!

$3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!