Battle Quest Comics Sponsors Boise Comic Arts Festival Battle Quest Comics is the first comic company sponsor of the Boise Comic Arts Festival for their 11th anniversary this fall, announced at ComicsPRO.

Battle Quest Comics is an all-ages / YA publisher of action-adventure, fantasy and sci-fi comics built around three flagship titles, No'madd: The Unconquerable, The Trident of Aurelia and Steel Siege. They are at their first ComicsPRO event, in Pittsburgh. handing out copies of the Battle Quest Comics' offering for Free Comic Book Day, two-and-a-half months early at the summit. And you can read the whole thing for free on Bleeding Cool here.

Battle Quest Comics is also talking about increasing its outreach by being the first comic company sponsor ever of the Boise Comic Arts Festival for their 11th anniversary this fall, announced at ComicsPRO. You'll see their poster starting to run in Battle Quest Comics books in May with The Trident Of Aurelia #4.

Battle Quest Comics will also be donating packages to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation auction at ComicsPRO, including The Trident of Aurelia #1 out this week, two-time 2022 Hugo award-winner Lee Moyer's first official comic. Lee doesn't do shows anymore and is almost exclusively a digital artist, so these are pretty hard to come by.

The first is a Trident Of Aurelia study on parchment paper, marker and colored pencil, along with two copies signed by both Justin Zimmerman and Lee Moyer.

The second is Lee's only digital print from Trident #1's process work, perfectly printed and signed. This piece came directly from his physical portfolio as he was building Trident Of Aurelia's world. Also with two signed copies.

Expect more news as ComicsPRO 2023 continues through until this Saturday. Companies attending include 2000 AD/Rebellion Publising, A Wave Blue World, Anomaly Productions, Bad Idea Comics, Battle Quest Comics, BCW Supplies, BINC, Book County Clearance House, Boom Studios, CEX Publishing, Comic Shop Assistant, Comic Hub, DC, Diamond Comic Distributors, Humanoids, IDW Publishing, Image Comics, Lunar Distribution, Mad Cave Studios, Manage Comics, Marvel, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Penguin Random House, ReedPop, Rocketship Entertainment, Scholastic, Skybound Entertainment, Source Point Press, TCG Player, Universal Distribution, Valiant Entertainment, Vault Comics, Visi8 Entertainment, Viz Media, and Yen Press.