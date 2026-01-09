Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Battle Quest, comicspro, diamond, ipg, lunar, Massive Indies

Battle Quest Returns To Distribution With Lunar/Massive Indies And IPG

Battle Quest returns to comic shop and bookstore distribution with Lunar/Massive Indies and IPG in 2026

Article Summary Battle Quest returns to comic and bookstore shelves via Lunar/Massive Indies and IPG in 2026.

The publisher was heavily impacted by the Diamond bankruptcy and has not sold comics since autumn.

Popular titles like No'Madd, Steel Siege, The 27 Run, and The Trident of Aurelia will again be available.

IPG adds Battle Quest to its expanding graphic novel list for bookstores and the direct market.

Battle Quest was one of the many publishers most impacted by the Diamond fallout, part of the Ad Hoc Committee of Consignors in the Diamond bankruptcy, and has not had comic books on sale since the autumn. Bleeding Cool reports that they have signed with Massive Indies to be distributed by Lunar Distribution and will also make their bookstore market debut this year as one of the growing list of publishers under IPG's new graphic novel initiative. IPG's graphic novel list for bookstores and the direct market includes not only Battle Quest but also Paizo, Invader Comics, One Peace, SHP Comics, Apex Publishing, Kodama Tales, Black Panel Press and Zero Zero Enterprises.

"Massive Indies understands the importance of creator-owned comics and grassroots publishing. This sub-distribution agreement gives Battle Quest Comics the infrastructure to reach new readers and retailers while maintaining the spirit that defines our stories," says Battle Quest Publisher Andrew Kafoury. Massive's Michael Calero adds, "over the past year, we've built strong momentum by working with some of the best independent publishers and studios in the industry. Battle Quest is a perfect fit as we continue to expand the program, and we couldn't be more excited to bring their books to comic retailers in 2026."

In 2026, comic stores will again be able to order the publisher's core titles, No'Madd: The Unconquerable, Steel Siege, The 27 Run and The Trident of Aurelia through Lunar, as well as bookstore availability through IPG. The company's first omnibus of The Trident of Aurelia for the autumn will be announced at ComicsPRO. As to joining the IPG graphic novel list, Joe Matthews, CEO, Independent Publishers Group, says, "Working with the comic book industry has been one of the highlights of our whole year at IPG. The fantastic publishers we now get the opportunity to work with have allowed us to break into a new market and learn more about the publishing landscape, which is always very exciting. IPG prides itself on constantly evolving, and we have taken on graphic novels/ manga in our stride!" "We're excited to work with IPG not only in the book market, but also as IPG expands into the direct market as well," said Andrew Kafoury, Publisher of Battle Quest. "IPG is a perfect match for us, and I look forward to working with them on the plans we have in 2026!"

