Bear McCreary's Graphic Novel The Singularity For May 2024

During the C2E2 2022 Into The Massiveverse panel, writer Mat Groom announced The Singularity graphic novel with Bear McCreary.

During the C2E2 2022 Into The Massiveverse panel, writer Mat Groom announced an upcoming Image Comics project with a bunch of comic book artists David LaFuente, Simone Ragazzoni, Danilo Beyruth, Eduardo Ferigat, and Helena Marsellis to tie in with Bear McCreary's album of the same name, Singularity. Originally for release on the 2nd of May 2023, it was not published. But now on year later, it seems that it will be. The Singularity, listed on Amazon, and in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Bear McCreary is a musician and composer of film, television, and video game scores whose work includes TV scores for Battlestar Galactica, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Outlander, The Walking Dead, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Serpent Queen, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Halo, the video games Call of Duty: Vanguard, God of War and God of War Ragnarök, and the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

McCreary has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series for his work on season one of Outlander[1] and won one Emmy for the main title of Da Vinci's Demons.[2] He has also a two-time winner of the British Academy Games Award for Music for his work on God of War and Ragnarök.[3]



SINGULARITY OGN TP

(W) Mathew Groom, Bear Mccreary (A) Ramón K. Pérez, Danilo Beyruth, Matias Bergara, Rod Reis, Eleonora Carlini, John J. Pearson, [ Various ] (CA) John Hofstetter

How much loss can one soul endure? Blue Eyes can't stop being reborn. He tumbles from life to life, from one unthinkably strange universe to the next—the only constant that, one way or another, everything that he learns to love is lost. But when Blue Eyes finally catches up to a mysterious figure he's seen recurring throughout his lives, he realizes he might just have a chance to escape his cursed immortality—or, at very least, exact revenge for it.

Inspired by, and a companion to, Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning composer BEAR McCREARY's first-ever original concept album of the same name, THE SINGULARITY sees a cavalcade of comics' greatest artists join with writer MAT GROOM (INFERNO GIRL RED) to tell a sweeping, cosmic story about the lessons that loss can teach us. Retail: $17.99 In-Store Date: 5/8/2024

