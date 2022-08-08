Mat Groom, David LaFuente, Danilo Beyruth Create Singularity at Image

During the C2E2 Into the Massiveverse panel, writer Mat Groom announced that Inferno Girl Red, written by him, and drawn by Erica D'Urso and Igor Monti would be published in early 2023. We knew that was coming a while ago, after the book was funded on Kickstarter but it's always nice to have a date. Funders will get their hardcover copy in January 2023 while Image Comics will publish a paperback on the 28th of March.

Apex City is a globally-recognised hub of progress and beacon of hope – until it's ripped out of our universe by an ancient cult and its army of demons. The only one who can save it is its newest resident, teen Cássia Costa, after a magical dragon bracelet rockets into her life – but the bracelet is powered by belief, and a life of hardship has left Cássia with little of that to spare. Inferno Girl Red is a series in the Massive-Verse. WHAT IS THE MASSIVE-VERSE? Kyle Higgins & Marcelo Costa's breakout hit Radiant Black took superhero storytelling to new heights. But Radiant Black isn't the only character inhabiting the MASSIVE-VERSE. There's a whole universe for readers to explore! Characters like Rogue Sun, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky and more yet to be revealed each of them has a different story to tell, different adversaries to face and they each occupy a very different corner of this shared universe. What are you waiting for? Now's the time to get into the MASSIVE-VERSE!

But there's more. Mat Groom has another unannounced Image Comics project with a murderers row of comic book artists David LaFuente, Simone Ragazzoni, Danilo Beyruth, Eduardo Ferigat, and Helena Marsellis for release on the 2nd of May 2022, called Singularity.

How much loss can one soul endure? Blue Eyes can't stop being reborn. He tumbles from life to life, from one unthinkably strange universe to the next – the only constant being that, one way or another, everything that he learns to love is lost. But when Blue Eyes finally catches up to a mysterious figure he's seen recurring throughout his lives, he realizes he might just have a chance to escape his cursed immortality – or, at very least, exact revenge for it.

Look forward to an official announcement soon…