Beast World Gossip: Part Two– Amanda Waller's Plan (Spoilers)

This week sees the first issue of Titans: Beast World #1. You may have already read some Bleeding Cool gossip about that. But what will follow? Well, this is what the intro to all the Beast World tie-ins will read: "The world has gone wild! After assuming the form of a Star Conqueror to save the Earth, Beast Boy lost control and has unleashed his power everywhere. Now heroes and villains alike must beware the spores of this Titan, as they fight to keep their humanity or risk being transformed into animals themselves!"

So, yet, Beast Boy, who becomes Star Conqueror Garro to defeat the Necrostar, ends up infecting the world with his own spores, and it's all down to Amanda Waller. But why? Most speedsters want to be lizards, it seems… but what if they could also be hornets?

Black Adam may have avoided possession by the Necrostar but is less lucky with Garro. And a Black Adam Lion could destroy Khandaq

Central City sees super speedster villain Godspeed as a murder hornet creature, multiplying himself like a swarm, paralysing its prey at superspeed and then collecting their bodies in a nest.

Power Girl is a Phoenix in Metropolis. And Nightwing has to cage a Wolf Batman.

Maxine Baker, Animal Man's daughter, may not be able to control humans-turned-into-animals – but she can summon the morphic field to create animals that may control them. Fadeaway Man, however, is a massive mouse. That tracks.

But what do these animal humans want to do? What is Amanda Waller's role? And is Peacemaker really okay with killing every man, woman, child – and animal – to achieve peace?

Because, by causing disasters to occur, animal hybrids can attract superheroes to save the day – then infect them. Causing more disasters.

But all the way through this… it is better than if the Starr Destroyer had reached Earth. There is still hope… and a belief that the Titans will reverse everything. Bur this was always Amanda Waller's plan.

During Knight Terrors, people learned to see superheroes as monsters in their nightmares. Now, they are being taught to fear them as monsters in the waking world, too…

TITANS BEAST WORLD #1 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

Clawing its way out of the pages of Titans comes an unprecedented threat to the DC Universe. Superman, Wonder Woman, Starfire–all are powerless to stop the Necrostar from ending all life on Earth. The only hero who can save the world is…Beast Boy?! With Nightwing, Raven, Cyborg, and the Titans beside him, can Garfield Logan rise to battle an ancient evil? What will Amanda Waller do to take advantage of the situation as millions of people are changed into rampaging creatures? Can humanity survive all-powerful heroes and villains transformed into ferocious beasts? Friends will fall. Heroes will rise. And nothing will ever be the same again. Earth is about to become…Beast World. DC proudly presents the Titans' first crossover as the world's premier superhero team, with universe-shattering repercussions. Brought to you by the all-star creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Ivan Reis, this story promises to be an epic one that sets the stage for what's to come for the DCU! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 11/28/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD #2 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

THE STATUS QUO-SHATTERING TITANS CROSSOVER CONTINUES! With beasts rampaging through the streets and a world conqueror in the sky, the Titans must do all they can to save humanity. But as heroes and villains alike are infected, will the team stay clear of the spores or become part of the threat? And as the world rages, can Raven discover a way to save Beast Boy? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD #3 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

CAN AMANDA WALLER BRING ORDER TO A WORLD GONE WILD? The world has gone wild, and Amanda Waller is the only one who can bring order! The mastermind behind the Suicide Squad has now been given frightening authority to deal with the threat at large. She knows what is needed to end this, but will her brutal methods put her on a collision course with the Titans? Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/26/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR CENTRAL CITY #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mikel Janin

SPEEDSTERS INFECTED! Written by Si Spurrier, A.L. Kaplan, Alex Paknadel, Jarrett Williams Art by A.L. Kaplan, George Kambadais and Serg Acuna The home of the Flash is not immune from the Starro spores, and as a member of the Flash Family is infected, it's all hands on deck across both Central and Keystone City. Irey West has a plan that requires the help of her BFF Maxine Baker, while Avery Ho, Wallace West, and fan-favorite Circuit Breaker will all be working together with the entire clan to contain the infected speedsters causing chaos across the city. Oh, and the recent issues within the Speed Force haven't gone away… This key chapter of the Beast World saga also contains important revelations for the Scarlet Speedster's next steps as The Flash writer Si Spurrier is joined by Speed Force writer Jarrett WIlliams, Circuit Breaker scribe A.L. Kaplan, and Knight Terrors: The Flash writer Alex Paknadel! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/19/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR METROPOLIS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Max Raynor, Anthony Marques, Edwin Galmon (CA) Mikel Janin

Written by Nicole Maines, Joshua Williamson, Zipporah Smith, and Dan Jurgens As the ramifications of the Titans' battle with Starro reverberate across the globe, Metropolis is hit with an unexpected surge of electricity from…is that–? No. It can't be. Livewire? BUT SHE'S A–A–okay you're going to have to read this one to believe it. Meanwhile, Supergirl and Dreamer take on the terror of the Flamebird, Power Girl is no longer, and amid the chaos a threat continues to grow on the horizon. All signs point to a major new shift in the world of Superman in Beast World Tour: Metropolis! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD WALLER RISING #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A KERON GRANT

(W) Chuck Brown (A/CA) Keron Grant

The Kingdom, a mystical and metaphysical realm, sits at the nexus of the Parliaments. A formidable new adversary, Dr. Hate, emerges with intentions to corrupt both the Kingdom and the Parliament of the Red in the pursuit of chaos. Batwing, Vixen, Val-Zod Superman, and Black Manta are thrust together in a desperate fight for survival. They must learn to cooperate to thwart Dr. Hate's destructive plans before The Wicked Entity can devastate this unique plane, which represents a collective consciousness. This consciousness unifies the Red, Green, Rot, Clear, Melt, Metal, and Grey into a harmonious realm of peace. In their struggle against Dr. Hate, these heroes and villains also face the task of unraveling how Amanda Waller's rise is entwined with the ongoing crisis. The saga features guest appearances from Nubia, Dr. Mist, Red Tornado, Dead Eye, and more! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/5/2023

TITANS BEAST WORLD TOUR GOTHAM #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MIKEL JANIN

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Mikel Janin

Written By Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, Gretchen Felker-Martin, Sam Maggs, and Kyle Starks Art By Miguel Mendonca, Daniel Hillyard, Ivan Shavrin, PJ Holden, and Kelley Jones As the bestial infection spreads all over Earth, the shape-shifting spores finally start to take root in Gotham City! Follow the feral tales of your favorite heroes and villains as they lose themselves to their more beastly nature. With stories by Eisner winners Chip Zdarsky, Grace Ellis, and so many more, it's sure to leave you hooting and howling in delight! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 12/12/2023

