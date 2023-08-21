Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: becky cloonan, DSTLRY, Somna, Tula Lotay

Becky Cloonan & Tula Lotay's Somna #1 in Dstlry November 2023 Solicits

In November 2023, Dstlry will launch the new series Somna by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay who are both writing and drawing the series.

In October, Dstlry will launch the new series Gone by Jock, spinning out of his 8-page story "The Stowaway" from Dstlry's debut release The Devil's Cut. The following month, in November 2023, Dstlry will launch the new series Somna by Becky Cloonan and Tula Lotay who are both writing and drawing the series., described as "an intoxicating blend of horror, eroticism, and the supernatural. DO. NOT. MISS. THIS."

SOMNA #1

(W/A) Becky Cloonan, Tula Lotay

BECKY CLOONAN and TULA LOTAY—both writing and drawing a creator-owned project together for the FIRST TIME! Set amidst the terrifying backdrop of the witch hunts in a quiet 1600s English village, SOMNA follows one woman's descent into an erotic escape from the confines of her puritanical world. Ingrid is unhappily married to Roland, the town's bailiff and chief witch hunter, who is on a single-minded quest to purge the 'heretics' in their midst. After a prominent town leader is found murdered, accusations fly and no one is above reproach from Roland's deadly crusade. Ingrid has her suspicions about who the real murderer is, but even as SOMNA #1 she pursues the truth, she's pursued herself by a shadowy figure. Ingrid finds that she's drawn to the foreboding phantom in ways she can't resist— does this dark and tempting stranger may hold the key to the mystery…or will he damn Ingrid's soul to the blackest circle of Hell? From the masterful minds of Becky Cloonan (BY CHANCE OR PROVIDENCE, Wonder Woman) and Tula Lotay (BARNSTORMERS) comes an intoxicating blend of history, eroticism, and the supernatural in SOMNA— an evocative masterpiece that draws inspiration from cinematic folk-horror gems like Midsommar and The Witch— and will transport readers to a world where passion and spirits intertwine, enrapturing your senses and leave you craving more. ON SALE NOVEMBER $8.99 MATURE 48 PAGES PRESTIGE FULL COLOR

