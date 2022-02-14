Bendis and Gaydos Launch New Pearl Comic at Dark Horse

"The Great One" Brian Bendis and artist Michael Gaydos will release a new Pearl mini-series at Dark Horse Comics this May. Pearl III #1 will hit stores on May 25th, and will feature a variant cover by Peach Momoko. Pearl III is the latest Bendis creator-owned book from Dark Horse since they scored a major coup in landing The Great One's Jinxworld imprint from DC Comics last year.

A press release from Dark Horse provides the details on Pearl III:

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (February 14, 2022)—The New York Times bestselling, Peabody, and multi-Eisner award-winning writer Brian Michael Bendis (Joy Operations, Superman) and superstar Jessica Jones co-creator Michael Gaydos (The New Avengers, Powerless) continue their masterful saga involving art, crime, loyalty, and passion in Pearl III at Dark Horse Comics. A brand new (yes, all new!) chapter in the tattoo artist/yakuza assassin/romantic odyssey, Pearl. That's right: the critically-acclaimed Jinxworld title makes its Dark Horse debut with a brand-new chapter in the wild life of Pearl Tanaka. Pearl is a unique experience about an artist discovering the secrets of the modern yakuza world she was born into, through no fault of her own. After finding out the truth about her parents in previous volumes, the question now is: WHO IS THE GHOST DRAGON OF SAN FRANCISCO?

Dark Horse is so excited about making money off this new series that the first two trade paperbacks are also currently available to preorder from the publisher. Check out the main cover by Gaydos below and the variant by Momoko below that.