Bendis Pits Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes in January

Pitting heroes against heroes in an epic comic book event is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a set of publishing ideas cherished by comic book editors for their ability to increase sales on a comic regardless of the quality of the comic itself. That's not to say that the quality is necessarily bad, but merely that it is irrelevant if the gimmicks are applied correctly. And there are few creators more synonymous with the 22 Gimmicks than "The Great One" Brian Bendis, who helped define many of them during his time at Marvel. Bendis plays for the other team these days, so it's DC Comics that will pit heroes vs. heroes in the upcoming six-issue event, Justice League vs. the Legion of Super-Heroes. Like all heroes vs. heroes events, the heroes will of course end up teaming up sooner or later.

DC announced the series in a press release on Thursday ahead of DC Fandome and before the release of DC's full January solicitations, which will be coming sometime later this month. Check out the solicit below:

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1 Eisner winning writer Brian Michael Bendis (SUPERMAN, POWERS) returns to the Legion of Super-Heroes in this monumental six-issue event miniseries. One thousand years in the future, a Legion of Super-Heroes comes together to dedicate their lives to recapturing the great age of heroes of the 21st century. When the heroes discover that reality is falling to a great darkness in both times simultaneously, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes must team up to stop it all. But what is the connection between the secrets of the new Gold Lanterns and the coming of the Great Darkness? Number one of six goes on sale 1/11/22, with art by Scott Godlewski (SUPERMAN). JUSTICE LEAGUE VS. THE LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #1

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art and cover by Scott Godlewski

Variant cover by Travis Moore

$3.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 1/11/22