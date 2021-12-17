Betty & Veronica Do Video Games In Archie Comics March 2022 Solicits

Archie Comics have their March 2022 solicits and solicitations and well away from any of that Riverdale TV madness… and it begins with a new Betty & Veronica series celebrating video games, Power-Ups…

B&V FRIENDS FOREVER: POWER-UPS #1

Betty & Veronica level-up in this collection of video game stories! In the BRAND NEW LEAD STORY, Betty is hanging out with Veronica when she gets a distressed call from Jughead in the multiplayer online game "Riververse! He's in trouble somewhere and needs backup, ASAP! Betty and Veronica log in, determined to save Jughead. Do they have what it takes to battle monsters and recruit some help to save Jughead?

Script: Tania Del Rio

Art: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/9

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "Spring, What it Means," it's time for the annual Riverdale Spring Dance and everyone's getting into the spirit of the season—aka stressing out big time for the dance! Betty & Veronica discover they've bought the same exact dress thanks to the influence of Cheryl Blossom! Kevin's trying to make sure Cheryl doesn't ruin the entire engagement and Jughead is.. well, being Jughead. While everyone's spring fling is turning into a spring disaster, can Archie swoop in to save the day? Then, we have a brand new Steel Sterling story that sees the hero taking on one of the most difficult tasks he's had to yet—mentoring a new, young hero. Namely, Pureheart the Powerful! Can Pureheart prove to Sterling that he's more than just sidekick material, and has what it takes to be a full-fledged superhero all his own?

Script: Ron Robbins. David Gallaher

Art: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/16

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #7: BATTLE OF THE BFFS

THE ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST SERIES RETURNS! This issue spotlights the beloved BATTLE OF THE BFFs storyline. Betty and Veronica, the most famous BFFs in all of comics, team up for a Battle of the BFFs reality show to prove that their friendship will survive under any hardship—but can it? And how do the other girls' friendships in Riverdale hold up to theirs? All that and more bonus content in this fun collector's digest!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/2

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA DECADES: THE 1960s (TR)

Journey back to the Silver Age with America's Sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, as the duo scaled to new heights of hilarity in the Sensational Sixties! Continue the 80th anniversary celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Betty & Veronica shined bright in the 1960s when their standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious and unforgettable—and their fashion was always top-notch! Decades features some of the most well-known talent like Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, Rudy Lapick and more putting their spin on the most iconic stories that cemented their lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario "Tito" Peña

978-1-64576-911-8

$10.99 US / $14.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8"

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/23

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #302

BRAND NEW STORY: "Prank Wars!" It's April Fool's day—aka Reggie's favorite day of the year! True to form, Reggie has been pulling pranks on everyone in Riverdale High. Betty and Veronica have had enough so they get together and turn the tables on him—but will they really be able to beat the prank war champion at his own game

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario "Tito" Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/23

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #118

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in "The Big Fix!" Jughead's wacky Uncle Herman has decided to help out with some house repairs on Bingo Wilkin's parent's roof. But seeing as he's older and not in great shape, Bingo offers to help him. But this is a big task, so Herman gets Jughead on the job, too! Can the three of them get the work done?

Then, Archie's got a new side hustle as a rideshare driver, but business has been slow—that is until he gets an urgent ride request from none other than Steel Sterling himself! Archie's on superhero sidekick duty yet again as the two work together to stop some crooks on the run!

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/30

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #13

BRAND NEW STORY: "What a Story!" Sabrina the Teenage Witch has landed herself a very important job: as a babysitter! Sabrina, feeling a little under the weather, sneezes and accidentally sends the little girl she's sitting into the storybook she was reading to her as a bedtime story! Will she and the little girl be able to escape Wonderland?!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario "Tito" Peña

On Sale Date: 3/9

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

