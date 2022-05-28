Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #304 Preview: Potion Problems

Sabrina irresponsibly leaves an evil potion unattended in a perfume shop in this preview of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #304. Does hilarity ensue? Or maybe a lawsuit. Check out the preview below.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #304

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

APR221259

(W) Tania Del Rio, Various (A) Various, Bill Golliher (CA) Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY: "Smells Like Teen Spirits" A new beach pop-up shop has opened in Riverdale where you can mix your own fragrances and Betty and Veronica are excited to make a summer scent! However, when the two accidentally walk out with not a scent, but instead a potion concocted by Sabrina the Teenage Witch, all sorts of unexpected and unfortunate things start happening when they wear it-including repelling all the boys they approach! Sabrina has to find a way to undo the damage without Betty and Veronica noticing!

In Shops: 6/1/2022

SRP: $8.99

