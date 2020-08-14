Big Girls #1 Review: Some All-New Science Fiction Just For You

Big Girls #1 8/10 Brace yourself for large scale creativity from Jason Howard, presenting a post-apocalypse where it's ladies first.

Congratulations, you get to see, essentially, a new idea! In the near future, Something Went Wrong(tm). Given all the nuance here, it almost doesn't matter what it actually was. In that, something has created a mutation in the human genome that makes a small number of human babies grow big. No, not like Tom Hanks Big, or Rikishi big, or even Big Show big. We're talking 18 foot tall four year old big. We're talking "three hundred plus foot tall woman" big. Kaiju big. Yikes. Anyway, the girls grow up very big and strong … and the boys grow up and become largely mindless monsters called "Jacks."

The work here done by Jason Howard is really impressive in that every line, every nuance of color and every word of dialogue came from his singular imagination. The characters he presents here (the lawman High Marshall James Tannik, the giantess Ember, the vexed Martin Martinez, the focused Dr. Slates) are well realized and thoroughly developed. There's a shocking event in the middle of the book leading to some real emotional depth for Ember and Tannik.

There's a metaphor here which some has-beens and overly entitled people who arguably call themselves "in comics" might have a problem seeing from their gate, but in a comic where a giant monster gets hit in the face with a bus, you need to get on board with the fascination here.

Big Girls #1 is an all-new science fiction idea from a singular voice that has something smart to say about the future and the present. There's a word for that around here. RATING: BUY.

Big Girls #1 By Jason Howard When men become giant monsters hellbent on destroying the world, only girls can stop them — BIG GIRLS. Meet Ember-she writes poetry, loves to read, and she's a 300-foot-tall full-time monster killer! She and the other big girls are all that stand in the way of our world's complete annihilation! Critically acclaimed artist JASON HOWARD (TREES) takes full creative control as the writer and artist of a tale that's a cross between JOHN WICK and GODZILLA by way of HBO's GIRLS.