Big Gossip For DC Comics' Absolute Power To Come (Spoilers)

Absolute Power from Mark Waid and Dan Mora continues to rip its way through the DC Universe, the pinnacle of Amanda Waller's plan.

Absolute Power from Mark Waid and Dan Mora continues to rip its way through the DC Universe, the pinnacle of Amanda Waller's plans to deal with the superhero menace as she sees it. Bleeding Cool has been hearing our first post-San Diego Comic-Con gossip based on what's coming.

Amanda Waller's criticism smacks of criticism of governments after 9/11 or the pandemic, using the circumstances to seize as much power as possible to save people, but in the process, changing the balance in the world and not giving that power back. World government of Justice League? Amanda Waller doesn't see the difference.

The irony of course is that she is becoming what she fights against, as she literally takes world power, taking over the entire USA but everyone else, as she captures and seizes the world's superpowered individuals, including China's Great Ten, while Queen Brainiac gains all world knowledge to use against any other government as leverage to get their way.

I am told that we see one of her earliest missions with the Suicide Squad, a retelling of a story from Suicide Squad #9 from 2016. It might be worth picking up or rereading in advance.

Which saw this team (plus Cyclotron) sent on a mission to defeat the God Engine, used to create god-like beings from the general populace.

Only for Cyclotron to realise that this might be an opportunity for the Suicide Squad to take up themselves.

Amanda Waller didn't have brain bombs at that time of course.

But she had the next best thing.

It didn't end well.

But aside from Cyclotron, everyone else survived and was recruited by Maxwell Lord in Justice League vs The Suicide Squad. Yeah, that might need a reread, too.

So with the heroes hiding on Themyscira (see upcoming Wonder Woman), especially from, the Queen Braniac-ed Superboy. And Big Barda is ready with her kryptonite bullet, despite what their leader Nightwing tells her, the fight is coming. The heroes are depowered. But just as Amanda Waller used John Starr, The Time Commander, to turn back time and repair Failsafe and the Amazo Robots, might Batman be able to use him to put everything back the way it was? Could there be some overspill? Lois Lane is about to become the new Superwoman again after all..

And it might also be worth rereading the Grant Morrison and Rian Hughes Multiversity Map too…

