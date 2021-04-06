Big Lick Comics – New Comic Store Opens In Roanoke, Virginia

Founded by JD Sutphin owner of Big Lick Comic Con and his brother Adam Sutphin, Big Lick Comics is a new bricks 'n' mortar comic book store that opened this past week in Roanoke, Virginia at the Market Square East plaza, selling comic books, collectibles, toys, signed items and with a coffee shop inside. Big Lick Comics in Roanoke, Virginia is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10 am to 7 pm.

Virginia loosened coronavirus-related restrictions a week ago, making such launches possible, including lines out of the door on Saturday when the comic shop opened.

JD Sutphin told WFXRTV, "We really wanted to see these folks that we visit with every year at our Comic Con and create an immersive experience. I'm a huge Disney fan, I love how they make everything feel like you're within the story, and that actually became our tagline for the store: not a store, a story."

Big Lick Comics joins B & D Comic Shop, Collectors Lair-Roanoke and The Basement Toys & Comics in the town. The company has also confirmed a new Big Lick Comic Con in town for August the 7th and 8th 2021 at the Berglund Center. And at the same venue, on Saturday, October the 30th, they will have a special Halloween concert event featuring Low Low Chariot, with free entry to anyone with any ticket purchase to Big Lick Comic Con.

Bleeding Cool tries to mark the coming and passing of comics stores as well as their opening. Existing fanbases are likely to make the latter more well known, but please let us know if a comic store is opening or closing in your neighbourhood. Just e-mail richjohnston@bleedingcool.com and give us as many details as possible.