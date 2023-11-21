Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: , , ,

Big Spoilers About Diana, Emelie and Trinity in Wonder Woman #3

When we first met Trinity, as told by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, she was described as the daughter of Diana Prince, Wonder Woman, grown up.

  • Trinity is introduced as Wonder Woman's grown teenage daughter and meets a phantom Diana.
  • The Sovereign narrates Diana's battle, revealing her as Trinity’s mother and raising lineage questions.
  • Emelie is identified as the Amazonian killer, complicating Wonder Woman's relationship with the US.
  • Wonder Woman #3 explores the Pool Hall 17 deaths, hinting at truths about Trinity's parentage.

In Wonder Woman #800, when we first met Trinity, as told by Tom King and Daniel Sampere, she was described as the teenage daughter of Diana Prince, Wonder Woman, all grown up.

She even met a phantom version of her mother as part of a Grecian test.

One that was easily dismissed.

Leading her to get The Sovereign to tell the tale of how Diana defeated him.

This tale, narrated by the Sovereign has been playing out in the ongoing series.

One that has seen an Amazon killing seventeen American men in a pool hall.

An event that, in the DC Universe has caused the greatest storm possible.

Over 300 Amazonians living in the USA were herded up or killed, as a result, pitting Wonder Woman against the US Army. And being compared to the battle she fought on Paradise Island to be the representative of Themyscria to the world of men, back in the day.

A battle she won, as she did against the American armies.

With the Sovereign emphasising Diana as "your mother". The lineage is clear.

But who else might be involved? Who is Trinity's father? And what other complexities may be involved?

What might that lie be? Because we learn the identity of the Amazonian killer as well.

For it was she, Emelie, the woman Wonder Woman fought to come to America, now responsible for turning America against Themyscria, complicating things further. But that's just the start.

Because today's Wonder Woman #3 looks further at the death of the Pool Hall 17.

Diana may have raised Trinity as her own. But is Emilie her biological mother? And if The Sovereign cares about saving his place on the throne, the true power in the USA, might he be the father? More, much more, as always, to come.

WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE
(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere
The Lasso of Lies' true power is revealed as the Sovereign continues his campaign against Wonder Woman! Could one unsuspecting soldier be the key to defeating our hero? Find out as Diana uses her own lasso in search of the truth about the Amazon massacre. Plus, the return of Trinity! Wonder Woman's daughter makes her backup story debut in the first of many awe-inspiring adventures from the future.
Retail: $4.99

