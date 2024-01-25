Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Beast World, Titans, traitors

Biggest Beast World Spoilers That Transform Titans Into Traitors

In the solicitations for upcoming comic Titans #9, DC asks if "the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks?" Traitors!

Article Summary Titan's Raven replaced by a demon working with Amanda Waller in Beast World.

"Titans: Beast World" #6 ending reveals double-crossing and looming crisis.

Upcoming "Titans" comic explores the team's struggle against public distrust.

Titans must confront both external threats and betrayal from within their ranks.

In the solicitations for upcoming issues of Titans #9, they ask, "Can the Titans battle misinformation and fight for a world that hates them? All while the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks?" Well, that got me wondering. We'd already surmised as to who the identity of Amanda Waller's supernatural one-person attack troop Doctor Hate was, wielding the Helmet of Hate and the Nightmare Stone.

And it was indeed revealed as the demon within Raven's soul stone, who had even taken on Raven's form under the helmet. And seeking revenge for all that time trapped within. As one might.

And so the event conclusion, Titans: Beast World #6 from Tom Taylor, Ivan Reis and Lucas Meyer is out next week. Beast Boy is saved (ish), Raven's demon is defeated (ish) and returned to the soul gem, the good guys win, the bad guys lose… but this is Amanda Waller, even when she loses, she wins, As the Titans #9 solicit also says, "Amanda Waller has condemned the Titans and publicly blamed them for a worldwide crisis. While many still see the Titans as heroes, others now see them as a danger to all".

And who is the greatest threat within the ranks? Well now. Turns out that not everyone may have been returned to exactly the place they began. And as leaked online…

…Raven is in the soul gem. And the demon has replaced her, incognito, within the team. A demon who knows everything about her. And working talon in talon with Amanda Waller. Basically… Titans has just turned into Traitors. Will the remaining Faithful be able to root her out?

TITANS BEAST WORLD #6 (OF 6) CVR A IVAN REIS

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Ivan Reis, Lucas Meyer (CA) Ivan Reis

DR. HATE REVEALED! As Raven makes her final stand against the chaotic evil sorcerer, the Titans race against time to cure the world of the epidemic caused by Beast Boy. How far will the team go? How much will the friends sacrifice? Watch as the DCU is forced to evolve or die in this shocking conclusion! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/30/2024

TITANS #8 CVR A DAN MORA

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Stephen Segovia (CA) Dan Mora

The Titans are not the same heroes they were when Beast World began. Can this team hold the world together after everything they've been through? Can these friends unite against strengthening enemies hellbent on tearing them apart? Or will they crumble in the face of a new world order? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/20/2024

TITANS #9 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

TITANS: BEAST WORLD'S LUCAS MEYER JOINS THE SERIES AS ONGOING ARTIST! Amanda Waller has condemned the Titans and publicly blamed them for a world-wide crisis. While many still see the Titans as heroes, others now see them as a danger to all. Can the Titans battle misinformation and fight for a world that hates them? All while the greatest threat to the team may be within their own ranks? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/19/2024

TITANS #10 CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Lucas Meyer (CA) Chris Samnee

The Titans are committed to helping humanity, whether humanity believes in them or not. The team is fighting on several fronts, but they refuse to back down. They refuse to buckle under overwhelming pressure. But are the Titans being manipulated? Are they on the wrong side of a conflict that could consume the world? Retail:

$3.99 In-Store Date: 4/16/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!