Posted in: Comics, Current News, NYCC | Tagged: Bill Morrison, Bill Sienkiewicz, Charles Vess, david finch, david petersen, frank cho, Glenn Fabry, john romita jr, Jordi Bernet, Juanjo Guarnido, lake como, lake como comic art festival, lcaf, philip tan, Tula Lotay

Bill Sienkiewicz Draws New Logo For Lake Como Comic Art Festival

Bill Sienkiewicz has designed a new logo for Lake Como Comic Art Festival for 2024 with news of creators making their first trip to the show

Two years ago, I went to Lake Como Comic Art Festival, and it was the most glorious comic book convention I can remember going to in my life. You can see much of my coverage right here. Held at Villa Erba in Cernobbio on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. And it's a very different comic book convention, indeed. It has a capped attendance of a thousand, an intentionally high ticket price, and around a hundred comic book guests, all artists. It is there for attendees to meet creators, to talk to creators, to buy original art and get commissions. It is not a cosplay venue; there are no toys, movies, games or other tchotchkes, there are not even comic book writers – unless they also draw. While a European convention, it is also aimed at Japan, the UK and the USA, with English spoken as a first language through the show.

Now returning guest Bill Sienkiewicz has designed a new logo for Lake Como Comic Art Festival for 2024. Alongside the news that Jordi Bernet, Bill Morrison, David Petersen, Glenn Fabry, David Finch, Philip Tan, John Romita Jr. and Charles Vess, will be making their first appearance along with returning guests Frank Cho, Juanjo Guarnido, Tula Lotay and Bill Sienkiewicz.

The Lake Como Comic Art Festival will commence on Friday, the 17th May at the opening reception overlooking the lake and gardens of the historic Villa Erba, followed by two full days of the show. "I've been to a lot of conventions around the world, but I've never seen anything quite like the Lake Como Comic Art Festival," said Sienkiewicz. "This festival is an amazing mix of art and comics and sophistication. For the logo design, I wanted to create something that captures the spirit of the Lake Como Comic Art Festival."

Lake Como Comic Art Festival will also be doing a giveaway of a Sienkiewicz sketch on their website and tickets for the 2024 Festival, on sale soon, and will include "The Mattiniero" level, an exclusive introductory package that includes show tickets and bonus art.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!