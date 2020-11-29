Bill Sienkiewicz Shows Off New New Mutants Artwork

Brett Booth and Bill Sienkiewicz are both working on the Chris Claremont X-Men Anniversary Special for Christmas week from Marvel Comics. And Bill Sienkiewicz on social media has shared "a few teaser snippets from an upcoming New Mutants story w Chris Claremont and a slew of other artists. I completed the 8 page intro/outro/ bracketing sequences. Can't wait to see it all come together."

He also mentioned that "The script is terrific; really excited for the finalized issue… the plot was presented to me as an anniversary issue of sorts; a culmination of some plot points throughout the NM run. So I'm viewing it as both a revisit and canonical.. It deals with Dani's relationship w Hela and Brightwind."

And to Walter Simonson adding "These images look great, Bill!! Nice work", Bill replied "Thank you Walt. I might not be able to match your wonderful linework, but I'll bet we're neck and neck over who has more fun doing what we're lucky enough to do. Hope you and Weezie had a great Thanksgiving, pal and Thanks again."

CHRIS CLAREMONT ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200574

(W) Chris Claremont (A) Brett Booth, Bill Sienkiewicz, More (CA) Salvador Larroca

Celebrate Chris Claremont's enormous impact on your favorite Marvel comics of the past five decades with an all-new story! Dani Moonstar is drafted for a mission across time and space for an incredible psychic showdown against the Shadow King-joining forces with characters created and defined by the pen of Chris Claremont! Rated T+In Shops: Dec 23, 2020 SRP: $4.99