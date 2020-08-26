Billy The Kid and Misfits in Acme Ink November 2020 Solicitations

Ken Thomas and Jo Galicia are launching a new Western comic book, Billy The Kid, starring one Billie Jean McCarty taking on a new identity to help her family, coming from Acme Ink in November. It will be published alongside a new Rock And Roll Biography edition telling the story of the American punk band Misfits from Michael Aushenker and Rolo Ledesma. A peculiar combination on the schedules, but that's Acme Ink for you, and these are the only two titles they have scheduled for November. More to come in months to come.

BILLY THE KID #1

ACME INK

SEP200999

(W) Ken Thomas (A) Jo Galicia (CA) Alan Robinson

Another tense evening at the Wickett place. Billie (Billie Jean McCarty) and her mother await as they have so many times before, Sheriff Bob Wickett (Billie's abusive stepfather) returning before starting their dinner. This evening, Bob's abuse takes an unexpected turn resulting in his being shot by Billie. Catherine (McCarty) Wickett (Billie's mom) sends Billie packing for her own safety. On the run Billie meets up with an old outlaw (Pat Hill). Pat teaches Billie to survive while on the run from the law, how to blend. Blend she did. Exit Billie Jean McCarty, enter Billy the Kid! In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.50

ROCK & ROLL BIOGRAPHIES MISFITS

ACME INK

SEP201000

(W) Michael Aushenker (A) Rolo Ledesma (CA) Victor Moya

Glen Danzig started the worlds most iconic punk metal band from his basement while silk screening shirts. Watch as he took his vision and made it worldwide with the members of the Misfits. From the underground to stadiums and beyond. A fantastic yet tragic tale of rock and roll stardom! In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.50