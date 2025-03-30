Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Birds of Prey

Birds of Prey #20 Preview: Midnight Mischief from Retro Rogues

Birds of Prey #20 hits stores with a mysterious new team of villains emerging from the shadows. But are they really new, or is something more sinister at play? Check the preview.

BIRDS OF PREY #20

DC Comics

0225DC175

0225DC176 – Birds of Prey #20 Serg Acuna Cover – $4.99

0225DC177 – Birds of Prey #20 Rian Gonzales Cover – $4.99

0225DC178 – Birds of Prey #20 Zoe Thorogood Cover – $4.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sami Basri (CA) Annie Wu

INTRODUCING A BRAND-NEW TEAM OF VILLAINS! A midnight heist. A staged crime scene. And an all-new (or is it all-old?) villain team emerging with its sights set directly on the Birds of Prey. Old grudges, new fascinations, where will it all lead…and which Bird will be taken first?

In Shops: 4/2/2025

SRP: $3.99

