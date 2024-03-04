Posted in: Batman, Comics, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Birds of Prey, kelly thompson

Birds Of Prey In Underwear? DC Asks What Else Could You Possibly Want

Birds Of Prey spoilers! Bleeding Cool reported an article headlined, "Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?"

Article Summary Birds Of Prey #7 features the team in lingerie to bait a foe.

DC Comics teases fans with a risqué issue, asking what more could they want.

Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina bring new missions and team dynamics in BOP #7 and #8.

Protecting Barbara Gordon is paramount in the evolving narrative of BOP #9.

Spoilers ahead! A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool reported an article with the headline, "Birds Of Prey In Lingerie, DC Comics Asks What More Do You Want?" And in tomorrow's Birds Of Prey #7, that is what you get.

DC Comics representatives told retailers at the recent ComicsPro that issues #7 and #8 of the series will basically be a lingerie fashion show by the Birds Of Prey themselves, trying to flush their aggressor out. And something for certain red blooded readers to enjoy, literally asking readers and retailers "what else could you possibly want?"

We said, "Birds Of Prey have got Barbara Gordon amongst their number again. But they also have a threat from The Red, which may be targeting all the, starting with Barbara. Naturally they'd turn to Vixen, who has some problems in her own life, people being killed who are wearing her clothing. Is it all the same issue? We don't know (but probably) so it looks like they are going to try and kill two birds with one stone. As it were."

So we can confirm that it's definitely not just Nightwing. Birds Of Prey #7 by Kelly Thompson and Javier Pina will be published on the 5th of March, and #8 on the 2nd of April.

BIRDS OF PREY #7 CVR A LEONARDO FERNANDEZ

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Fernandez

Sin is alive and back with Black Canary in Gotham, and the world didn't get destroyed, but the cost was high and nobody's exactly sure what it means yet. Shocking revelations in the wake of the Birds' first mission lead Dinah to…a conspiracy against the Birds of Prey and a whole new mission. New mission, new team. Hold onto your butts. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/5/2024

BIRDS OF PREY #8 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Javier Pina (CA) Leonardo Romero

Mari McCabe aka Vixen has joined the Birds of Prey to help them get to the bottom of the mysterious villain hunting them through time. But first Mari has a fashionably dangerous problem of her own that needs solving. You scratch my back, I scratch yours, never looked so good. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/2/2024

BIRDS OF PREY #9 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Various (CA) Leonardo Romero

If the Birds of Prey have one mission, it's protect Barbara Gordon at all costs, and that mission is…not going great. Dinah and her team search for Barbara in this strange new world that seems specifically designed to trip them up. Many mysteries lurk in the dark of this world, and some of them don't even want to kill you…probably. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

