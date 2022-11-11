Black Adam #6 Preview: Adam vs. Batman, Dawn of Justice

Batman attacks Black Adam in this preview of Black Adam #6. Any chance Black Adam's mom is named Martha?

BLACK ADAM #6

DC Comics

0922DC173

0922DC174 – Black Adam #6 Cover – $4.99

0922DC175 – Black Adam #6 David Lapham Cover – $4.99

0922DC176 – Black Adam #6 Pete Woods Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

BATMAN HAS HAD ENOUGH OF BLACK ADAM. Angered over Bruce Wayne's financing of a democracy movement in his country, Theo Adam confronts Wayne with his demands, which escalates into an epic, book-length clash between the Dark Knight Detective and the Thunder of Aton.

In Shops: 11/15/2022

SRP: $3.99

