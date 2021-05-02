Black Adam Joins the DC Comics Universe in Shazam! #28, Up for Auction

The complicated story of how Fawcett's Captain Marvel ended up renamed as Shazam and published by DC Comics is fairly well known. But Captain Marvel villain Black Adam's jump to the DC Comics universe in a story for Shazam! #28 written by E. Nelson Bridwell and drawn by Kurt Schaffenberger is another important moment in the history of DC Comics. There's a copy of Shazam! #28 CGC 9.4 White Pages up for auction in today's session of the 2021 May 2-3 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Weekly Online Auction #122118 from Heritage Auctions.

Many of the storylines of the Shazam! series leaned heavily on Bridwell's encyclopedic knowledge of the original Captain Marvel titles. Numerous characters and concepts from the original Fawcett titles, both famous and obscure, found their way into the DC Comics series. Black Adam himself had made his one and only prior appearance in comics in Marvel Family #1, cover-dated December 1945 from Fawcett. The character had died at the end of that tale. The story by Bridwell and Schaffenberger (who had worked on the Captain Marvel titles for Fawcett during the Golden Age) explains his reappearance and revises the source of the power of ancient Egyptian Teth-Adam to be based on Egyptian gods.

Published during a peak in Shazam's popularity due to the television show that ran for three seasons 1974-1976, Bridwell and Schaffenberger managed to thread the needle of crafting a Black Adam tale that would satisfy fans of the television series, Golden Age Captain Marvel fans, and new comic fans alike.