Black Cat #10 Preview: Is Felicia in Over Her Head?

Black Cat #10 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the titular Black Cat finds herself shadowed by someone even more skilled at a rooftop chase than Spider-Man himself. Who would have thought that stealing the Infinity Gems would cause so much trouble?! So who could it be on Felicia's tail? Holy crap it's Batman!!! No, wait, sorry. It's just Nighthawk. Check out a preview below.

BLACK CAT #10

MARVEL COMICS

JUL210678

JUL210680 – BLACK CAT #10 LUPACCHINO CONNECTING VAR – $3.99

JUL210681 – BLACK CAT #10 RUAN MILES MORALES 10TH ANNIV VAR – $3.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) C.F. Villa (CA) Pepe Larraz

INFINITY SCORE continues!

• Infinity Stones are incredibly powerful but only get more so when in proximity to the other stones.

• Felicia Hardy has gathered three out of the six, and the Marvel Universe may be completely hosed. Rated T

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99