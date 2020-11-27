Black Friday Sales In 66 Comic Book Stores Today

Here are a bunch of Black Friday Sales from 35 comic book stores across the USA, Canada and UK. Is there one near you? What deals will you get? Do let us know. And if you have any more offers going down, feel free to post them in the comments.

Black Friday UK

Orbital Space London, 20% off comics for black Friday. 8 Great Newport St, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 7JA

Forbidden Planet – all chains closed. There are bargains on Books, Graphic Novels and Variant Comics here including this Rick & Morty collection.

Black Friday Canada

Thunderground Comics & Collectibles, 31 Fairview Blvd # 102 Saint Albert, AB, Canada T8N3M5

Black Friday USA

California

Collector's Paradise North Hollywood 5118 Lankershim Blvd North Hollywood, CA 91601.BUY ANY VOLUME 1 OF A GRAPHIC NOVEL, GET 50% OFF OF VOLUME 2 OF THE SAME SERIES. ALL SHELF COMICS ARE 50% OFF OR MORE. BUY 50 OR MORE & GET AN EXTRA 10% DISCOUNT. BUY 100 OR MORE & GET AN EXTRA 15% DISCOUNT

Collector's Paradise Pasadena 319 S Arroyo Pkwy, Ste 4 Pasadena, CA 91105

Collector's Paradise Los Angeles 7131 Winnetka Ave Los Angeles, CA 91306

Arsenal Comics and Games 1610-1 Newbury Rd,Newbury Park,California

Arsenal Comics and Games Ventura 3431 Telegraph RD, Ventura, California

Graham Crackers Comics 25021 Madison Ave. Suite #101 Murrieta, CA 92562 951-696-0088

Rated Comics, 915 Crossley Rd, Palm Springs, CA 9226. Come Join Us for great sales on comics. Masks required.

Colorado

Kapow Comics And Coffee. 50% off back issue comics – including $1 and $3 comics which are already significantly marked down. We have over 16,000 $1 comics!. 25% off toys, collectibles, books, graphic novels and trade paperbacks

Georgia

Dr No's Comics And Games 3372 Canton Rd #104, Marietta GA. 30066 770-422-4642 or 678-903-3705

Black Friday: Florida

Emerald City Comics, 4902 113th Ave N Clearwater, FL 33760 727-398-2665. 25% OFF EVERYTHING IN THE STORE (EXCEPT COMICS ON THE "NEW WALL"). THIS INCLUDES GRAPHIC NOVELS, BACK ISSUES, VINTAGE & KEY BACK ISSUES, TOYS, STATUES, GAMES, APPAREL, POSTERS, TRADING CARDS, AND SUPPLIES FOR COMICS & CARDS & GAMES (consignment items excluded from all sales & rewards)

Comics & Stuff, 2304 W. Gray St.Tampa, FL 33609, 814.405.4797

Yancy Street Comics South, 13944 West Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL 33635

Black Friday: Illinois

Graham Crackers Comics, 1271 Rickert Drive, Naperville, IL 60540 (630) 355-4310

Graham Crackers Comics, 1550 Ogden Ave.; Downers Grove, IL 60515 (630) 852-1810

Graham Crackers Comics, 962 Unit A S. Randall Rd., St. Charles, IL 60174 (630) 584-0610

Graham Crackers Comics, 16030 S. Lincoln Highway, Plainfield, IL 60586 (815) 254-3410

Graham Crackers Comics, 5028 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60640 (773) 561-5010

Graham Crackers Comics, 1207 E. Butterfield Rd.; Wheaton, IL 60189 (630) 668-1350

Graham Crackers Comics, 901R Lucinda Ave.; DeKalb, IL 60115 (815) 748-3883

Graham Crackers Comics, 77 E. Madison St., Chicago, IL. 60602 (312) 629-1810

Graham Crackers Comics, 3162 N. Broadway, Chicago, IL 60657 (773) 665-2010

Graham Crackers Comics, 115 W. North Street Normal, IL 61761 (309) 451-8240

Black Friday: Indiana

Comic Book University 7623 Shelby St Indianapolis, IN 46227. Doors open at 7 AM. Magic the Gathering: Zendikar Rising sealed draft booster boxes $90! 35% OFF Porcelain and Polyresin Statues 30% OFF Hardcovers 20% OFF Funko Pop!s T-Shirts Toys & PVC Statues Softcovers Board Games 50% OFF Back Issue Bin comics 10% OFF Everything Else. Items on hold and special orders exempt from sale.

Iowa

Rodman Comics. 318 S Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023. To help with gift giving we are having Rod Deals on Black Friday, Nov 27th! 11 to 7 that day. 20 percent off everything not already discounted. Auctions, tons of auctions. This Rod Deals is aimed at helping people with gift giving (or receiving for oneself)! A coupon will given out to all that purchase something from us that day to bring back the following Saturday for a chance for a graded comic. Curbside will be available. Bid by calling us, or posting here, or emailing us is also options one may do if unable to bid in person that day.

Maryland

Third Eye Comics Annapolis 209 Chinquapin Round Rd, Suite 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 410-897-0322 50% OFF SELECT ITEMS AT SELECT THIRD EYE ANNAPOLIS – both stores. In addition to the 25% OFF sale, we'll be setting up a few tables in our store beginning Monday 11/23/20, and rotating in new stock each and every day, so you're able to take advantage of those sweet 50% OFF specials we typically run on Black Fridays all week long. OUR Black Friday 25% OFF SPECIAL also counts towards phone orders for shipping, curbside pick-ups, and is valid at shop.thirdeyecomics.com. In addition, beginning Monday 11/23/20 and running until 11/27/20, all orders placed via shop.thirdeyecomics.com using the code: 25OFF will receive 25% off, as long as they are not November releases. This is also valid on any phone orders, curbside orders, and more.

Third Eye Comics Lexington Park, 45315 Alton Ln, California, MD 20619 301-737-8838

Third Eye Comics Waldorf, 12522 Mattawoman Dr. Waldorf, MD 20601 240-412-0633

KC's Comics 2807 Belair Road Fallston, MD 21047 Statues are 10 to 20% off. One dollar comics are 7 for $5.00. Posters are "Buy 1,Get 2 Free." Our discounted trade shelves are "Buy 2, Get a 3rd Free." Our vintage He-Man and Star Wars figures, vehicles, and playsets are 50% off. Regular comic back issues and comic sets are 40% off. As always, we'll have a bunch of 50-cent comic boxes, too!

Black Friday: Mississippi

Comic Commander 579 Highway 51, Ste D Ridgeland, MS 39157. Dollar Books are "Buy One Get One Free" Fill a Short Box** of Dollar Books for $40 Fill a Long Box** of Dollar Books for $60 (** Purchase a long($9.99) or short($5.99) box and fill them for a separate charge.) Back Issues are 50% Off! Wall Comics are 30% Off! Brown Rack Comics are 50% Off! Red Rack Comics/Action Figures are 20% Off! Trade Paperbacks/Graphic Novels are 30% Off! (Including Clearance Items) Hardcover Collections are 50% Off! Action Figures (Red Rack NOT included in sale) are 25% Off!

Missouri

Justin's Comics 500 South 5th Street St. Charles, MO 63301 636-493-1267. 50% Off Everything & 70% Off All Comic Bundles

Nebraska

Krypton Comics 2809 S 125th Ave, Omaha, NE 68144-3800, 10 AM until 8 PM on Friday. Take 50% off all back issues in the bins! Take 25% off all comics in the front cases and behind the counter! In fact, just go ahead and take 25% off EVERYTHING in the store while you're at it! (Sale and clearance items not eligible.) We ask that you please practice social distancing while you're in the shop, and a reminder that a face mask is required to shop in-store at Krypton. Any questions just buzz the store at 402-391-4131

New Jersey

Fat Moose Comics, 53A Parsippany Road, Whippany, NJ, 0798). Friday runs from 11am-8pm, and everything excluding wall books and new books will be 20% off (to "celebrate" 2020).

Conquest Comics, 659 Route 9 Bayville, NJ 08721. We are doing our annual BLACK FRIDAY WEEKEND SALE ! It starts Friday November 27th and ends Sunday November 29th. On top of our SALE we will be doing a delayed FREE COMIC BOOK DAY WEEKEND !WE will have all the books for FREE COMIC BOOK DAY but spread out over the whole weekend. So if you can't make it Friday, don't worry, you can get the FREE book and great deals on Saturday and Sunday too ! This is our biggest SALES OF THE YEAR ! Don't miss out on these amazing deals ! Get some gifts for friends and family and some gifts for yourself, you deserve it ! 50 % off Back Issues (In Boxes) 20 % off Back Issues (On wall) 50% off Comic Book Sets 20% off Action Figures 50% off Loose Action Figures 20% off Funko Pop Figures 15% off Statues & Busts 40% off Trade Paperbacks and Graphic Novels 50% off Dollar comics

New Mexico

For the Love of Vinyl & Comics Too. 167 Bridge Street. Las Vegas, NM 87701 Amazing one day sale! Special pricing on records, music memorabilia, sports memorabilia & collectibles, t-shirt, funko pops, and much more!!

New York

Midtown Comics Downtown 64 Fulton Street New York, NY 10038

Midtown Comics Grand Central 459 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017

Midtown Comics Times Square 200 W. 40th Street New York, NY 10018

Midtown Comics Astoria 32-11 41st St Queens, New York, NY 11103

JHU Comic Books 481 3rd Ave NY NY 10016 212-268-7088 – 25% Off Everything in the stores (some restrictions may apply)

JHU Comic Books 299 New Dorp Lane Staten Island NY 10306 718-351-6299 – 25% Off Everything in the stores (some restrictions may apply)

North Carolina

Ssalesfish Comics Winston-Salem, 3232 Silas Creek Pkwy Suite 20, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, 336.760.9851

Ssalesfish Comics Greenboro, 622 Stanley Road Suite Greensboro, NC 27407, 336.897.3623

Ssalesfish Comics Concord, 10099 Weddington Road Suite 118, Concord, NC 28027, 980.258.0198

New Force Comics. 4004, 9 N C Hwy 105 s Suite, Banner Elk, NC 28604. This Friday we will be open normal 11am to 4pm with the following instore specials: All current/new comics on rack are 50% off cover price. All long box back issues are 50% off marked price. All in-stock trade paperbacks on spinner rack are 50% off cover price. All statues and busts are 10% off. Select Silver and Bronze age comics are 50% (7 short boxes identified as such). Regular Silver and Bronze age comics (mylar inventory) is 20% off price. All T-Shirts are $10. All Toys and pops, etc are 20% off marked price.

Ultimate Comics Durham 6120 Farrington Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 919-806-8282. Half Off Holiday Tables! We'll have tables filled with Toys, Graphic Novels, Statues, and MORE, and it's all 50% OFF! Buy 2 Get 1 Free Mix and Match on Everything* in Store! YES! That Includes Everything on our 50% Off Holiday Tables! November 27-29th at Every Ultimate Comics Location We will be practicing social distancing, so there may be a short wait time if we hit capacity. Masks and hand sanitizer use are required. Excludes wall books, hot toys, holds, layaways, books released 11/25

Ultimate Comics Cary 1301 Buck Jones Rd, Raleigh, NC 27606 919-377-8778

Ultimate Comics Raleigh 6320 Capital Blvd #109, Raleigh, NC 27616 984-200-0186

Ultimate Comics Warehouse 3000 Bear Cat Way STE 115, Morrisville, NC 27560 919-724-3161

Rebel Base Comics & Toys 701-C S. Sharon Amity Charlotte NC 28211 704-442-9660. 50% Off New, Back Issue and Back Drop Comics for the entire weekend. (excluding this week's new releases and sub boxes). 25% Off Toys, Statues, Gaming and Trade Paperbacks. (excluding Sideshow Statues and Hot Toys) 10% Off Graded Comics (Slabs) Mystery Boxes! $5 Trades / Graphic Novels (or 3 for $10) $1 comics (or 25 for $20) We will be following the safety protocols that NC requires. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. No more than 10 Customers in the store at a time. Open 12p-6p all weekend.

Ohio

Carol And John's Comic Shop, Kamm's Plaza, 17462 Lorain AVE, Cleveland, OH 44111 216.252.060, 675,000 books in the foyer at $1.00 each! (50 cents each for 100 or more!) Marvel, DC and Small Press. 50% off ALL Back Issues. 20% off Statues and Action Figures. 10% off Everything Else in the Shop (yes everything)

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Comics World 1670 Lincoln Way East Chambersburg PA 17201 717-264-9918

South Side Comics 4135B Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. All in stock items will be 45% off from Friday to Monday.

Tennessee

Rick's Comic City 2720 Old Lebanon Rd St 104 Nashville, TN 37214 This year for Black Friday we're going to have all of our merchandise at 30% off! Over at the bonus store (or Rick's Toy Town) the $1 comics will be Buy One Get One!

901 Comics, 2162 Young Ave. Memphis, TN 38104, 50% Off New Graphic Novels, Buy 1 Get 1 .50¢ & 1$ Comics, 20% Off Action Figures, Statues, New Comics, Back Issues, & Graded Comics

Texas

DNA Comics. 20032 HWY 59 N , Humble, TX 77338. BOGO 50% OFF ON: POSTERS GRAPHIC NOVELS MARVEL SELECTS TCG BOOSTER PACKS FUNKO POPS NEW SHIRTS (DISCOUNT SHIRTS ARE EXCLUDED). 15% OFF ON GUNDAMS ANIME STATUES ¼ SCALE ACTION FIGURES, BATTLESTAR GALACTICA SHIP FIGURES, STAR TREK SHIP FIGURES20% OFF DC AND MARVEL STATUES. 50% OFF ITEMS ON DISCOUNT TABLE WITH ACTION FIGURES. 70% OFF ON TABLE WITH HERO CLIX, STAR WARS DESTINY AND ANIME STUFF

Austin Books & Comics 5002 N. Lamar Blvd. Austin, TX 78751 512-454-4197 At Austin Books & Comics from 8am to 12pm. All graphic novels, hardcovers and manga included, are 35% off. Back issues are 60% off. 20% off the statues. stock up on our toys because they are gonna be 35% off. From 12pm to 7pm our graphic novels, hardcover and manga included, will still be 25% off. Back issues 50% off. Statues will be 10% off. Toys are 25% off. Sidekick Store returns once again with highly discounted toys, games and 50% off graphic novels and manga.

Virginia

Third Eye Comics Richmond, 8005 Creighton Parkway B, Mechanicsville, VA 23111 804-723-4976 50% OFF SELECT ITEMS AT SELECT THIRD EYE ANNAPOLIS – both stores. In addition to the 25% OFF sale, we'll be setting up a few tables in our store beginning Monday 11/23/20, and rotating in new stock each and every day, so you're able to take advantage of those sweet 50% OFF specials we typically run on Black Fridays all week long. OUR Black Friday 25% OFF SPECIAL also counts towards phone orders for shipping, curbside pick-ups, and is valid at shop.thirdeyecomics.com. In addition, beginning Monday 11/23/20 and running until 11/27/20, all orders placed via shop.thirdeyecomics.com using the code: 25OFF will receive 25% off, as long as they are not November releases. This is also valid on any phone orders, curbside orders, and more.

Washington DC

Fantom Club. 2010 P St NW, Upper Floor Washington D.C., DC 20036. Black Friday/Saturday 11/27 & 28: IN STORE ONLY. Fill-A-Bag Deal! Buy a Fantom bag at $5 (normally $20!) and fill as much product in it as possible and get your entire purchase 25% off! Excludes Magic the Gathering product.

Saturday 11/28: ONLINE ONLY! Small Business Saturday! Spend $50 and get $10 in Fantom Club Rewards! Mail orders for media mail items only (books), anything else would have to be pickup/curbside from store

Wisconsin

Powers Comics 2180 S Ridge Rd Green Bay, WI 54304. 25-50% off almost everything. We are only allowing 8 people in the store at a time each with a maximum of 30 minutes shopping time.

Powers East 1230 Main St, Green Bay, WI 54301-4718, 25-50% off almost everything. We are only allowing 8 people in the store at a time each with a maximum of 30 minutes shopping time.

Graham Crackers Comics, 2831 E. Washington Ave. Madison, WI. 53704 (608) 422-4110