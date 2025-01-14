Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: black lightning, Power Company

Black Lightning #3 Sees Josiah Power Go Full Professor X

Black Lightning #3 sees Josiah Power go full Professor X ahead of a new Power Company revival at DC Comics.

Article Summary Black Lightning #3 sets the stage for a new Power Company revival in DC Comics.

Josiah Power channels Professor X's vibes amid the DC versus Marvel meta dialogue.

Black Lightning explores themes of modern racism, echoing X-Men's mutant struggles.

Volcana and Masters of Disaster target Steelworks, raising stakes for Lightning and Steel.

Spoilers spoilers spoilers… Bleeding Cool has noted how books like Black Lightning in the wake of Absolute Power, have turned the new superpowered folk, or metas, into the DC Universe version of Marvel's mutants. Young people are given superpowers out of the blue and have to struggle with them. With all the arguments to match, an angry public and politicians take to the pulpit to preach against them all. Josiah Power, ahead of his two Power Company one-shots in January and April, will be making his point in tomorrow's Black Lightning #3 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio.

Alongside anti-meta politician Jay Harriman. Who basically thinks that Superman is "the good one".

And defining this battle in terms of language familiar to X-Men readers but which parallels modern-day racism more, highlighted by the everyday news, and the attitude of media moguls.

With Black Lightning on the ground floor. We've looked at a new revival of The Power Company at DC Comics, but it all seems to be launching from the current Black Lightning run. Black Lightning #3 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio is published by DC Comics tomorrow. Spoilers be damned.

BLACK LIGHTNING #3 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

SHOWDOWN AT STEELWORKS! Natasha Irons, Lynn Stewart, and the Pierce sisters are caught in the crossfire as Volcana and her new Masters of Disaster set their sights on Steelworks' metahuman evaluation center! Steel and Lightning jump into the fray to protect innocents, but Thunder is terrified of losing control again. But with her sister and her mother risking it all to protect innocent lives, can Anissa Pierce stay on the sidelines? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 01/15/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!