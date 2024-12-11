Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: amanda waller, black lightning

"No More Metas" and Amanda Waller Was Right in Black Lightning #2

Black Lightning #2 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio continues to spill out after the events of Absolute Power.

Black Lightning #2 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio continues to spill out after the events of Absolute Power, which saw Amanda Waller remove the powers of all superfolk on Earth, as well as do devious deals with pals to protect the planet from other invasions. Now, it also continues to be DC Comics' very own X-Men book, tracking down people suddenly exhibiting unknown and unfamiliar powers and taking them to a place where they can be studied and trained so as not to harm others. But it deliberately doubles down on the mutant menace tropes with Councilman Harriman.

Jay Harriman was a member of the Sons Of Liberty, a secret American ultra-patriotic paramilitary organization that sought for the overthrow of the United States government, and was killed by group member Agent Liberty. Is this Harriman the same man revived or a relative?

Either way, with "Amanda Waller was right" reflecting Quentin Quire's "Magneto Was Right" and "No More Metas" reflecting Scarlet Witch's "No More Mutants", Black Lightning is getting a little bit meta about its metas.

With Superman being "the good one"…

And everyone getting placards written in the same handwriting font… Black Lightning #2 by Brandon Thomas and Fico Ossio is published today, and continuing into 2025…

BLACK LIGHTNING #2 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

Still struggling to move past the traumatic events of Absolute Power, Black Lightning's family is dealt a crushing blow after the reveal that his eldest daughter, Anissa, has lost control of her newly altered powers. Between his elevated responsibilities in the Justice League, his commitments to his community, and now needing to help his daughter, Jefferson Pierce just might crack under pressure! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/11/2024 BLACK LIGHTNING #3 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

SHOWDOWN AT STEELWORKS! Natasha Irons, Lynn Stewart, and the Pierce sisters are caught in the crossfire as Volcana and her new Masters of Disaster set their sights on Steelworks' metahuman evaluation center! Steel and Lightning jump into the fray to protect innocents, but Thunder is terrified of losing control again. But with her sister and her mother risking it all to protect innocent lives, can Anissa Pierce stay on the sidelines? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/8/2025 BLACK LIGHTNING #4 CVR A FICO OSSIO

(W) Brandon Thomas (A/CA) Fico Ossio

THUNDER IN QUARANTINE! Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are forced to quarantine Thunder aboard the Watchtower, which puts the trinity at odds Black Lightning! Jefferson Pierce's metahuman outreach initiative allowed him to make a difference at a global scale, but is he willing to throw it all away to free his daughter? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/12/2025

