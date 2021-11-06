Black Manta #3 Preview: Bustin' Makes Black Manta Feel Good

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. Black Manta #3 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find the titular Black Manta takes great pleasure in torturing Gentleman Ghost to force him do his bidding. Wait, isn't this supposed to be Black Manta's hero transition comic? Check out the preview below.

BLACK MANTA #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC119

0921DC120 – BLACK MANTA #3 (OF 6) CVR B SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Valentine De Landro, Marissa Louise

Black Manta and the mysterious Torrid violently collide when the truth of Manta's link to Atlantis is revealed! Gallous uncovers Manta's act of heroism, but will Manta continue on this path? Or will he turn away from good to teach Gallous that ice water in your veins is necessary for survival?

In Shops: 11/9/2021

SRP: $3.99

