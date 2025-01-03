Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Oni Press | Tagged: black mirror, free comic book day

Black Mirror And EC Comics Change Ratings For Free Comic Book Day

Black Mirror and EC Comics change their audience suitability ratings for Free Comic Book Day this year

Age ratings can be very important for comic book retailers on Free Comic Book Day. Originally, back in the day, all Free Comic Book Day titles had to be suitable for all ages, given how many kids would storm into stores for their free comic books, grabbing fistfuls of whatever they could. These days, the reins are off a little, content-wise, as it turns out that adults quite like a free comic book as well. But, given the propensity for kids to run amok for one day of the year, retailers like to know exactly the content levels of the comics they are handing out rather than face an irate parent whose little Timmy has just seen a sideboob.

So it may be worth noting for some retailers that the Black Mirror comic book adaptation for Free Comic Book Day, from Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics was incorrectly listed as All-Ages, when it is in fact Mature Readers. And that we can look forward to an adaptation of the classic Black Mirror episode San Junipero.

Conversely, the revival of EC Comics title Blood Type from Oni Press, which was labelled Mature Readers, has had that relaxed; it is now for Teens as well.

The other Mature Readers titles for Free Comic Book Day, just so retailers can keep an eye out, are Conan The Barbarian and Diablo from Titan Comics, IDW Dark: Find Your New Fear from IDW Publishing, I Hate Fairyland from Image Comics and Def Leppard's Hysteria from Vault Comics. Remember, you have to keep little Timmy safe.

FCBD 2025 SINGLE UNIT BLACK MIRROR #1 (Net) (MR)

T PUB

DEC240040

(W) Neil Gibson (A/CA) TBD

"The future is bright… and it's terrifying." An introduction to the Black Mirror comic series by Twisted Comics. This Free Comic Book Day grab offers a fresh take on a classic story, exploring the dark side of technology and society with the chilling twists Black Mirror is known for.

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature FCBD 2025 BUNDLE OF 20 EC COMICS PRESENTS BLOOD TYPE #0 (Net

ONI PRESS INC.

DEC240032

(W) Corinna Bechko, Matt Kindt, Various (A) Jonathan Case, Kano, Various (CA) Tyler Crook

OUT OF THE PAGES OF EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS … BLOOD TYPE IS BORN! Before she rises from the grave and stakes her claim to EC's landmark, first-ever solo series this May, re-discover the perilous first appearance of the blood-thirsty, bon vivant vampire always in search of a good time … and a fresh kill! Plus: An encore presentation of some of this year's most shocking, fan-favorite EC Comics stories from EPITAPHS FROM THE ABYSS, CRUEL UNIVERSE and CRUEL KINGDOM … and an exclusive look ahead at next summer's sinister wave of horrifying new EC Comics titles!

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

