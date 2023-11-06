Publisher Tpub Comics Changes Name To Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: neil gibson, Tpub, Twisted Comics

TPub Comics, the British graphic novel/anthology publisher is changing its name to Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics.

When I was a self-publisher, with titles such as Dirtbag and The X-Flies, by comic book publisher name was Twist And Shout Comics. But that was three decades ago. But it gave me a nice smile when I learned that TPub Comics, the British graphic novel/anthology publisher was changing its name to Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics, reflecting the publisher owner and lead writer, as well as their most popular and original anthology series, Twisted Dark. To be honest, no one knew what a TPub was. Aside from some kind of coffee bar?

Neil Gibson's psychological horror comics with their infamously shocking storylines, have long been a favourite amongst fans since signing with Diamond Distribution in 2016. The Company believes that its stories speak to a wide variety of readers through its universal themes and twists, and are also introducing a new, striking logo which has been redesigned to emphasise this new era for Twisted Comics.

'This rebranding signifies an exciting new direction in TPub's journey and reinforces the commitment to our readers that we will always produce thought-provoking comics of the highest quality,' said Neil Gibson, the founder of Twisted Comics. 'I am confident in the future of our comics and can't wait to see where it leads us; it is our mission to get more people reading and creating comics and achieving that is at the heart of everything we do.'

Neil Gibson's Twisted Comics' fresh and diverse creations have led to significant collaborations with notable figures such as John Rhys Davies and Jamie Childs who recently directed the Netflix show, The Sandman.

Furthermore, exciting upcoming work includes an anticipated Dark Horse and Twisted Comics collaboration of The Many Deaths of Barnaby James, which is set to be released this December.