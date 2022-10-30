Black Panther #11 Preview: The Avengers Defeated by Terrorists

Joe Biden despairs as The Avengers have been defeated in this preview of Black Panther #11… why not just send in one of the eight skillion other superteams?

Black Panther #11

by John Ridley & German Peralta, cover by Alex Ross

THE BEGINNING OF A NEW ARC – "ALL THIS AND THE WORLD TOO"! When global communications are shut down by an unknown militant force, the Avengers are called to stop them. But armed with powerful vibranium weapons and eerie knowledge on how to take down the Avengers one by one, this new squadron has T'Challa especially worried. And the reveal of who is leading them threatens to shatter everything T'Challa has come to understand and trust!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620042901111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620042901121 – BLACK PANTHER 11 OKAZAKI X-TREME MARVEL VARIANT – $3.99 US

