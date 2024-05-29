Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: black panther, blade, Blood Hunt

Black Panther Gets New Vampire Powers, Bathes In Holy Water (Spoilers)

Black Panther was turned into a vampire by Blade in Blood Hunt. He's not alone in this. But unlike Strange, Black Panther has kept his mind.

Article Summary Black Panther joins Strange & others as vampires in Blood Hunt, retains his mind.

T'Challa wades in holy water and gains new statistics for his vampiric form.

With Blade's sire bond, Black Panther commands vampire minions in battle.

Blade seeks to control power with motives undisclosed, as T'Challa serves Wakanda.

Black Panther was turned into a vampire by Blade in the first issue of Blood Hunt. He's not alone in this, Miles Morales Spider-Man, British Bulldog and Doctor Strange have also been bitten and turned. But unlike Strange, however, Black Panther has kept his mind, mostly.

Even as we learn that the fallen Thor has become a supernatural foodstuff for the vampires. You know, if they can't stand holy water, how come the vampires are fine drinking the blood of a god. And isn't Black Panther wading in holy water right now, in a temple to Bast? No answer to that one, moving on… because it looks as if T'Challa has something new to add to his trading card statistics.

At another time, he may have been used to his commandments being obeyed as a king, though he hasn't held that status for a while. Still, it's always trying for a punt.

With Blade as his sire, he now has mental control over those he commands. Which indeed could come in very handy in battle against the vampires. Or at least it would be…

…if he wasn't also being controlled by that daywalker Blade as well. As Blade looks to secure all areas of power in the world. His motivations, his mission, how Dracula's blood in his veins changed him, is still to be revealed.

BLACK PANTHER BLOOD HUNT #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240546

(W) Cheryl Lynn Eaton (A) Farid Karami (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

T'CHALLA THE VAMPIRE! A KEY BLOOD HUNT TIE-IN!

Spinning directly from the events in the BLOOD HUNT series, Black Panther finds himself transformed into a vampire and tasked with carrying out a key mission for the vampire overlord. But even a dark transformation won't keep T'Challa from his duties to Wakanda – for better or for worse… Rated T+In Shops: May 29, 2024 SRP: $4.99

