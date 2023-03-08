Black Panther In Permanent Exile From Wakanda (Spoilers) In the current Black Panther, T'Challa has been exiled by Wakanda, experimenting with turning itself into a modern democracy.

In the current Black Panther comic book written by John Ridley, T'Challa has been exiled by Wakanda, which is experimenting with turning itself into a modern democracy. And with the final issue of his run, out today drawn by German Peralta, the usual pattern would be for the status quo to return in time for the new creative team of Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen, relaunching the series in June.

But this time? not so much. T'Challa stays exiled from Wakanda. Wakanda remained a democracy. And Namor?

He kinda wins.

And Black Panther kinda loses.

It's a decision made for international peace and compromise, country over career, the sacrifice a leader must be able to make to ensure the well being of his people.

But he won't be gone long. Instead, he will become a fugitive in Wakanda, in the city of Birnin T'Chaka, created by Fabian Nicieza and Mike Brown in Black Panther: Soul of A Machine #4 in 2017. and named after T'Challa's father, but where he is not actually allowed to be.

An outlaw, a vigilante, a Batman of Birnin. With a fancy new costume as well…

BLACK PANTHER #1

Written by EVE L. EWING

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Banished from the throne and a fugitive in his own homelands, T'Challa still can't leave Wakanda without its sworn protector. A king without a crown, he finds new purpose lurking the streets and shadows of the Wakandan city that bears his father's name, Birnin T'Chaka

