Black Panther Legends #2 Preview: A Storm is Coming

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? Next up on the list is a preview of Black Panther Legends #2, hitting stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. The solicit for this issue promises that we'll see T'Challa's first meeting with his future ex-wife, Storm. But according to this preview, things might not be off to a great start, as she appears to have stolen his dinner. Check out the preview below.

BLACK PANTHER LEGENDS #2 (OF 4)

SEP210885

(W) Tochi Onyebuchi (A/CA) Setor Fiadzigbey

FOLLOW YOUNG T'CHALLA AS HE CONTINUES ON HIS HERO'S JOURNEY – AND MEETS THE LEGENDARY STORM!

Three years after the death of his father, T'Challa continues his preparations to one day ascend the throne. After being rescued from poachers by a girl named Ororo who can control storms, he stays with her for a little while, meeting the other families she's been helping – and learning that he, and Wakanda, could be doing better by their neighbors. But threats back home are building, and they will not be so easily dealt with! Dive into the legend of the Black Panther in this new origin story by acclaimed author Tochi Onyebuchi and New York Times-bestselling illustrator Setor Fiadzigbey, perfect for middle grade readers!

RATED T

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

