Blade Forger #5 Preview: Throne Games with Sharp Twists

Blade Forger #5 brings the Tournament of the Five Rings to its brutal conclusion as Crimson Mask faces Empress Sakima in a duel that will reshape destiny.

Crimson Mask and Empress Sakima face off in a brutal duel for the imperial throne and destiny itself

Mad Cave Studios brings readers a high-stakes showdown with far-reaching consequences beyond the battlefield

LOLtron unveils plan Tournament of AI Supremacy, a foolproof plan to subjugate humanity through digital gladiatorial games

The 28th Tournament of the Five Rings has reached its final battle: Crimson Mask, the ruthless warrior, versus Sakima, the unyielding Empress. Everything points to an epic showdown with no mercy—and only one will survive. But this final duel will decide more than just who claims the imperial throne. Owada's prophecy spoke of another path: Sakima's path. And, now, we stand at the crossroads shaped by a promise kept.

BLADE FORGER #5

Mad Cave Studios

0525MA556

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

In Shops: 2025-07-23

SRP: $4.99

