Blake Northcott & Anna Morozova Launch Barbarella #1 From Dynamite

The series follows Barbarella and her pet Vix across new intergalactic adventures.

Northcott aims to honor classic Barbarella while injects modern tonal balance.

Four stunning variant covers include works by Linsner, Wu, Pace, and cosplayer Hollon.

Once upon a time, Blake Northcott used to work for Mark Millar, running the backend of Millarworld, before writing and publishing comics herself and making EIC for Massive Comics. Now she is writing a new Barbarella series with 2000AD and Judge Dredd artist Anna Morozova, from Dynamite, launching in October and being announced for San Diego Comic-Con, in the spotlight of a movie on the way.

"The series finds Barbs fresh off from saving the universe (again), and cherishing a little rest and relaxation with her unique alien pet companion Vix. This is Barbarella after all though, and she's about to discover that not all pleasure planets are created equal. In fact, some are downright unreal! Meanwhile, all the way across the galaxy, there is something off about Earth's oldest and most venerable colony. Altogether, Barbarella's uniquely well-rounded skills will be in dire need across the cosmos, and she's sure to run into all manner of unscrupulous figures along the way! "Writer Blake Northcott takes the helm in guiding the escapades of one of the most historic comics heroines, following her work on titles like Catwoman, Vampirella, Fathom, and her own creations in comics and prose. Her dance partner for this ball of a project is rising artist Anna Morozova, a phenom with a smooth, effortless style perfect for gliding Barbarella across the panels. She's contributed to 2000 AD, including stories featuring Judge Dredd, but this will be her first major spotlight for many American readers. It's fitting for her to bring another classic European comics character for her breakout.

"There are only a handful of sci-fi/fantasy characters who have endured for decades, and Barbarella is right at the top of the list, alongside Leia, Ripley, and Sarah Connor," said writer Blake Northcott. "Telling one of her stories is the opportunity of a lifetime — how could I say no to that?" "In the new tales from Northcott and Morozova, Barbarella will visit a number of new planets that have never been explored before. She's going to be getting up to more planet-hopping than readers have ever seen in previous adventures. Along the way she will meet both new characters as well as returning favorites for diehard fans, especially those familiar with the classic film, and the recently introduced Vix. "On that note, a major emphasis for Northcott in approaching the character is in honoring the character's original creator and those who preceded her, and respecting the fans. While she has her own inventive style, she sought out to mirror some of the tone of the 1960s original comics by Jean-Claude Forest and the film. Instilling the stories with funny, sexy, and wild elements, but balancing it all to not be over-the-top and dismissive of real stakes. Morozova's slick interior artwork is topped off with a choice of four covers for fans. Joseph Michael Linsner, Annie Wu, and Richard Pace all contribute, and cosplayer Rachel Hollon portrays the beloved character as well.

Barbarella #1 will be published in October.

