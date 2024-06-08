Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: anniversary, birthday, Lying In The Gutters

Bleeding Cool Is Fifteen Years Old This Month

Fifteen years ago, Bleeding Cool began when Rich Johnston was headhunted by Avatar Press from Comic Book Resources and Lying In The Gutters.

Fifteen years ago, Bleeding Cool began. Headhunted by William Christensen and Mark Seifert of Avatar Press, taking me from Comic Book Resources, where I had written the Lying In The Gutters column for seven years. Before then, I had been reporting on comic books on Usenet, Twist And Shout, The Gutter Press and All The Rage for ten years at that point. Tot it up, and yes, I have been reporting on comic books online for thirty-two years. But only then did it become an actual career. Which also makes me the longest-standing digital reporter on anything in the world. Bleeding Cool initially grew up around me, but now it is its own creature, of which I remain a small, if hopefully notable, part.

Looking back on day one, I reported that "Wanted and Kick-Ass co-creator Mark Millar and Watchmen and Martha Washington co-creator Dave Gibbons are working on a creator-owned comic book series." Initially denied and then confirmed, it would later become the Kingsman franchise. Not bad for day one.

Neither was the report of Marvel's General Counsel and Executive Vice President to the Executive Office, John Turitzin talking to a financial audience at the Cowen & Company Technology Media & Telecom Conference. He said that the price increase on a number of Marvel titles from $2.99 to $3.99 was part of an ongoing process of testing just how much money they can make from publishing comics. And they believed that enough Marvel fans would pay the increased prices. But if they didn't, those prices would come down. Well, they didn't come down, did they? We were also able to break the news that Marvel had a goal to make two movies a year. That happened from 2013, jumped to three a year in 2017, and so it has continued aside from in 2020 and only dropped down to one film this year. But next year has four already.

