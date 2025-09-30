Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, harley quinn
Blindbagonomics: Harley Quinn x Elvira #1 Gets Over 100,000 Orders
Blindbagonomics: Harley Quinn x Elvira #1 by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Juan Samu from Dynamite gets over 100,000 orders
Welcome to the lagtest in Blindbagonomics as Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Juan Samu was solicited from Dynamite Entertainment with a blind bag offering for retailers and collectors which will ship following the main release. And it has helped the book gain over a hundred thousand orders in total. This has brought Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 right up there with previous big Dynamite launches such as ThunderCats #1, Gargoyles #1, the 2019 Vampirella #1, Darkwing Duck #1 and their first Red Sonja #1. Certainly outselling any Harley Quinn title from DC Comics. It's the latest example in Blindbagonomics, where blind bags just see retailers go a little nutty, order far too many… and then sell out on the day. And the next from Dynamite may well be The Terminator: Metal #1 by Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville also with a blind bag variant.
- "To mark the spectacular success of author Declan Shalvey's acclaimed new tales of The Terminator, Dynamite is going back in time to bring retailers and fans a special MYSTERY BLIND BAG for THE TERMINATOR: METAL #1! This Blind Bag contains two separate limited-edition copies of the unstoppable first issue that feature unique variant covers drawn at random from a range of art exclusive to this offering. Included in that range are three original covers by Emanuele Ercolani, Giona Zefiro, and Ken Haeser — each one an homage to the franchise's iconic movie posters — as well as line art variants and all-new foils!"
- "To celebrate the greatest team-up in comics history, DC and Dynamite are thrilled to offer retailers and fans a special MYSTERY BLIND BAG VARIANT for the first issue of HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA! Each Mystery Blind Bag will contain one unique limited-edition copy of this historic first issue drawn at random from more than a dozen different cover variants made exclusively for this offering — including special Mark Spears foil editions! With art by Amanda Conner, Mark Spears, Chad Hardin, and more, fans will love these blind bags."
Here's a first look at some of those Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 blind bags under the bag…