Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: blind bag, Blindbagonomics, harley quinn

Blindbagonomics: Harley Quinn x Elvira #1 Gets Over 100,000 Orders

Blindbagonomics: Harley Quinn x Elvira #1 by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Juan Samu from Dynamite gets over 100,000 orders

Article Summary Harley Quinn x Elvira #1 tops 100,000 orders thanks to Dynamite's blind bag variant strategy.

The comic outsells any recent Harley Quinn title from DC, driven by high collector demand.

Blindbagonomics proves successful, following hits like ThunderCats and Vampirella from Dynamite.

The Terminator: Metal #1 is next up with its own mystery blind bag offering for fans and retailers.

Welcome to the lagtest in Blindbagonomics as Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti and Juan Samu was solicited from Dynamite Entertainment with a blind bag offering for retailers and collectors which will ship following the main release. And it has helped the book gain over a hundred thousand orders in total. This has brought Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 right up there with previous big Dynamite launches such as ThunderCats #1, Gargoyles #1, the 2019 Vampirella #1, Darkwing Duck #1 and their first Red Sonja #1. Certainly outselling any Harley Quinn title from DC Comics. It's the latest example in Blindbagonomics, where blind bags just see retailers go a little nutty, order far too many… and then sell out on the day. And the next from Dynamite may well be The Terminator: Metal #1 by Declan Shalvey and Rory McConville also with a blind bag variant.

"To mark the spectacular success of author Declan Shalvey's acclaimed new tales of The Terminator, Dynamite is going back in time to bring retailers and fans a special MYSTERY BLIND BAG for THE TERMINATOR: METAL #1! This Blind Bag contains two separate limited-edition copies of the unstoppable first issue that feature unique variant covers drawn at random from a range of art exclusive to this offering. Included in that range are three original covers by Emanuele Ercolani, Giona Zefiro, and Ken Haeser — each one an homage to the franchise's iconic movie posters — as well as line art variants and all-new foils!"

"To celebrate the greatest team-up in comics history, DC and Dynamite are thrilled to offer retailers and fans a special MYSTERY BLIND BAG VARIANT for the first issue of HARLEY QUINN X ELVIRA! Each Mystery Blind Bag will contain one unique limited-edition copy of this historic first issue drawn at random from more than a dozen different cover variants made exclusively for this offering — including special Mark Spears foil editions! With art by Amanda Conner, Mark Spears, Chad Hardin, and more, fans will love these blind bags."

Here's a first look at some of those Harley Quinn X Elvira #1 blind bags under the bag…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!