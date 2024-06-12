The Differences Between Blood Hunt #3 And Red Band Edition (Spoilers)

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Blood Hunt, jed mackay, pepe larraz, red band

Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort's response as to how in Blood Hunt, Doctor Strange being stabbed in the back in the standard version, but ripped asunder in the Red Band version would this affect this going forward? And in Blood Hunt #2, you basically had Schrödinger's Doctor Strange. As of Blood Hunt #3 by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz out today, the ripped apart vampire version has clearly switched himself together as the two versions are now identical.

But what about the rest? Well… the biggest change will be the one-page splash in the standard version of Blood Hunt #3…

It becomes a double-page splash in the Red Band edition.

With lots of dead bodies pulled high, including those of Avengers. Just a suggested serving however, this hasn;t happened yet. But it also adds some more words to Dracula's monologue…

He's not the only one making speeches of course. Sam Wilson: Captain America is up for the big inspirational monologue as well.

But in the Blood Hunt version, we get to see that over the top of what the Sahara Desert is looking like under the vampire dark skies.

More words of Sam Wilson get a new backdrop depending on if you pony up another dollar and rip open the plastic bag.

Now you get to see what's going down in Hong Kong and Johannesburg as well.

Would you buy that for a dollar?

