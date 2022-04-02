Blood-Stained Teeth Thank FOC It's Saturday, 2nd April 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Image Comics launches Blood-Stained Teeth #1 from Christian Ward and Patric Reynolds. "Atticus Sloane-misanthrope, criminal, asshole, and vampire-lives in a world where blood isn't the only thing vamps crave. And for the right price, he'll make you a vampire too. After all, immortality isn't cheap." With 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC, including the 1:50 above from Jamie McKelvie.

and "Atticus Sloane-misanthrope, criminal, asshole, and vampire-lives in a world where blood isn't the only thing vamps crave. And for the right price, he'll make you a vampire too. After all, immortality isn't cheap." With 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC, including the 1:50 above from Jamie McKelvie. Bone Orchard Mythos launches with its The Passageway hardcover, from Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino, the first book in a new shared horror universe. "When a geologist is sent to a remote lighthouse to investigate strange phenomenon he finds a seemingly endless pit in the rocks. But what lurks within and how will he escape its pull? For every 20 copies of Bone Orchard Mythos: Passageway HC ordered, retailers may order one Bone Orchard Mythos: Passageway Bookplate bundle of 20.

Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips and Jacob Phillips put together a behind-the-scenes art book for their Pulp graphic novel. "Replicates materials from the entire process of creating PULP, from ED BRUBAKER's original notebook entries, to the initial script, to PHILLIPS' breakdowns and pencils, all the way to the final edited and polished book itself, presented in full color. See what the book started out as, what changed in the final version before print, and go deep into BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS' process… including the full graphic novel itself, reproduced for the first time in a stunningly detailed oversized format."

and put together a behind-the-scenes art book for their Pulp graphic novel. "Replicates materials from the entire process of creating PULP, from ED BRUBAKER's original notebook entries, to the initial script, to PHILLIPS' breakdowns and pencils, all the way to the final edited and polished book itself, presented in full color. See what the book started out as, what changed in the final version before print, and go deep into BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS' process… including the full graphic novel itself, reproduced for the first time in a stunningly detailed oversized format." Rick Grimes 2000 is the sci-fi parody spinoff of The Walking Dead from Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. And now in hardcover. "Rick Grimes was a small-town police officer. Then the world fell to the walking dead. But the dead were only the start…and a new tale of alien horror begins here."

Amazing Spider-Man #2 splits up Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watsom… again. With a 1:25 cover.

The new Blacksad hardcover by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido from Dark Horse is up. Sometimes this gets missed, don't et it be you. It made it to the Official Selection Angoulême 2022 Grand Prix nominations after all.

and from Dark Horse is up. Sometimes this gets missed, don't et it be you. It made it to the Official Selection Angoulême 2022 Grand Prix nominations after all. Krrsantan Star Wars Tales collects previous Black Krrsantan tales in the light of his appearance in Boba Fett.

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #36 kicks off Empire Of The Spider multiversal tale, with this Foreshadow 1:50 cover showing what is to come. Almost as if there's an Into The Spider-Verse sequel coming.

Garry Leach died last week. His grand magnum opus Marvelman story is collected in the Miracleman Omnibus, including one with his Eclipse cover. "Collecting MIRACLEMAN (1985) #1, #3 and #6-16; MARVELMAN SPECIAL #1 and material from A1 (1989) #1 and WARRIOR #1-18 and #20-21 [as presented in Miracleman (2014) #1-16] – plus ALL-NEW MIRACLEMAN ANNUAL #1."

Chris Roberson, Mike Mignola and Andrea Mutti launch the new British Paranormal Society series, Time Out Of Mind, spinning out of Witchfinder and hitting FOC.

and launch the new British Paranormal Society series, Time Out Of Mind, spinning out of Witchfinder and hitting FOC. Locke & Key gets its Golden Age hardcover which includes the Sandman crossover.

Savage Avengers #1 launches as the Avengers join Conan back in the Hyborian Age of Cimmeria. With 1:25 and 1:50 tiered covers for FOC.

Spider-Man 2099 starts its Exodus event with an Alpha first issue from Steve Orlando and Paul Fry. Miguel O'Hara is back! After fighting battles across the timestream, Miguel O'Hara is at last back defending hispresent and our our future! For Spider-Man 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. Watch as THE CABAL plans to set society ablaze – and you'll never guess who is leading them!" Oh definitely an Into The Spider-Verse sequel coming.

and Miguel O'Hara is back! After fighting battles across the timestream, Miguel O'Hara is at last back defending hispresent and our our future! For Spider-Man 2099, the only thing constant about life in Nueva York is change. So when a cataclysmic crash creates a new Garden of Eden in what was once the American Wastelands, Spider-Man knows exactly what the next atrocity will be. Watch as THE CABAL plans to set society ablaze – and you'll never guess who is leading them!" Oh definitely an Into The Spider-Verse sequel coming. Marvel has a Spidey And Friends giveaway sampler for Free Comic Book Day, with Spidey, Ghost-Spider and Miles as they face Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more, and that Into The Spider-Verse sequel can't come soon enough. (It's October)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi from Christopher Cantwell and Ario Anindito begins, suggesting the TV series is also just round the corner. "As he spends his final days in the remote deserts of Tatooine, Obi-Wan Kenobi takes time to reflect on – and record – key moments of a heroic life long-lived. Writing in old leather-bound journals from his hermit's hut, Obi-Wan remembers his days as a young Jedi Initiate, his trials as a Padawan, the crucible of Jedi Knighthood and the Clone Wars, and some of the earliest challenges he faced as a true Master of the Force! In this tale, Obi-Wan considers a watershed Youngling adventure he narrowly survived on Coruscant when he was but eight years of age… This is just the beginning of his Jedi journey!" with 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers.

Quests Aside #1 by Brian Schirmer and Elena Gogou is the latest RPG-fiuelled comic from Vault. "A skeleton, an apprentice mage, and an exiled princess walk into a bar… for another shift at Quests Aside, the local watering hole run by once legendary, now retired adventurer Barrow. When the King privately explains that he plans to shut the place down, Barrow must find a way to hold onto his business and the family he's built around it. It's always sunny in the realms!" with 1:5, 1:10 25, 1:50, 1:75, 1:100 tiered covers, the latter being foiled up!

and is the latest RPG-fiuelled comic from Vault. "A skeleton, an apprentice mage, and an exiled princess walk into a bar… for another shift at Quests Aside, the local watering hole run by once legendary, now retired adventurer Barrow. When the King privately explains that he plans to shut the place down, Barrow must find a way to hold onto his business and the family he's built around it. It's always sunny in the realms!" with 1:5, 1:10 25, 1:50, 1:75, 1:100 tiered covers, the latter being foiled up! And this month's final Joker #14, not as billed, contains a Punchline story from Alex Paknadel and Vasco Georgiev.

Naughty List #1 is a Santa Claus origin story from AfterShock Comics by Nick Santora and Lee Ferguson. "I had a family once. A wife who loved me…a child we loved together. That's all gone now, been gone for hundreds of years. All because of that damn star. My name? It depends on where you live. Some call me Kris Kringle, others Papa Noël, but my real name is Nicholas Sinterklass, and this is the story of what happens when you steal my Naughty List. Up on the housetop CLICK, CLICK, CLICK! Down through the chimney with old Saint Nick!". Returnable for stores who order ten copies or more, with two 1:15 variants

and "I had a family once. A wife who loved me…a child we loved together. That's all gone now, been gone for hundreds of years. All because of that damn star. My name? It depends on where you live. Some call me Kris Kringle, others Papa Noël, but my real name is Nicholas Sinterklass, and this is the story of what happens when you steal my Naughty List. Up on the housetop CLICK, CLICK, CLICK! Down through the chimney with old Saint Nick!". Returnable for stores who order ten copies or more, with two 1:15 variants Buzzard And Bone #1 by Nick Philpott and Ryan Gutierrez launches from Source Point Press. "Attend the tale of the Hangman's Child. Born in the Tug Fork Valley to the warring magickal families, the Bezoars and Thistledowns, Berk is the child destined to sway the balance of their feud one way or another. Lord knows the feud started long ago over a hog and some infidelity, but now it's become a full-on war. Will Berk, the Child of the Stormed Rivers, have what it takes to finally end this war? Or will he keep it going on forever and ever, amen?"

Lance Stanton: Wayward Warrior #1 launches from Floating World Comics by James MacNaughton and David Bamford. "Space soldier Lance Stanton is ordered on a mission by his master Lord Craygun to thwart an incoming attack by villainous traitor Philip Freedmon. Donned in a skin-tight bodysuit and armed with a retractable staff-axe, Stanton embarks deep into the treacherous wastelands to seek out his target while facing off against a gang of bedraggled hippie warriors, and homicidal robots. Published straight into obscurity in 1989, Hammac Publications' hopeful DIY hero Lance Stanton: Wayward Warrior lasted only a single issue, and represents the thwarted ambitions of two Suburban Maine dreamers – writer James McNaughton III, childhood friend of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman, and artist David Bamford, who illustrated this issue 13 years after giving up on comics the first time."

What's on your FOC?

Sign up below, and we'll see what Thank FOC It's Friday brings next week… on time possibly.