Blood Syndicate Season One #3 Preview: Spoiler Alert

Flashback gets a glimpse of the future in Blood Syndicate Season One #3… and you can get a glimpse of the future by reading this preview. Check out the preview below.

BLOOD SYNDICATE SEASON ONE #3

DC Comics

0522DC103

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) ChrisCross, Juan Castro (CA) Jamal Igle

With Wise Son framed for the attack on the Blue Street Syndicate HQ, the Paris Island police are looking for answers…but Wise doesn't break easily. He's got secrets to keep—including the story of just what went down in Sadaqah and how he, Tech-9, and Iron Butterfly got their powers!

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $4.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.