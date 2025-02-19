Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Bloomsbury, Marvel Age Of Comics

Bloomsbury To Publish The Marvel Age Of Comics Series

Today, Bloomsbury and Marvel announced a multi-year, multi-volume licensing agreement to develop and publish Marvel Age Of Comics, a series of books exploring the history of more than 85 years of Marvel Comics. This series will bring together a variety of writers, critics, pop culture experts, educators, and intellectuals to explore the catalogue and characters from Marvel Comics history based on Bloomsbury's 33 1/3 series. Books in the series will range from deep dives into a singular comic storyline, notable runs and works produced by creators who have made a noteworthy contribution to Marvel stories, the origins and evolution of a particular character, or social and progressive themes and historical moments that have been reflected in Marvel Comics. While each book in the series will primarily be narrative nonfiction prose, they will use curated artwork from the comics and reproduced materials from Marvel's digital archives. The books will be available in paperback, hardback and audio.

The series is launching with three books in November all of which explore characters and storylines from three of the most impactful decades of Marvel Comics.

Doctor Strange: A Decade of Dark Magic by Stuart Moore (13th November 2025) tells the story of one of Marvel's most bizarre, otherworldly heroes, discussed against the turbulent backdrop of the 1960s.

The Mighty Avengers vs. the 1970s by Paul Cornell (13th November 2025) looks at one of Marvel's key comics of the 1970s as an extraordinary mirror of an extraordinary decade full of rapid social change.

Daredevil: Born Again by Chris Ryall (13th November 2025) dives into the compelling and original 1980s story arc and graphic novel, its gorgeous and unique artwork, and its overall influence in the decades since its release.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales by Ytasha L. Womack (May 2026) explores the hugely successful reimagining of one of the most popular super hero characters of all time as Afrofuturist and Latinx.

The books will include full-color images and exclusive interviews with comic writers and artists of the period. Bloomsbury holds World All Language rights for all the titles in the series.

Haaris Naqvi, Director of Publishing at Bloomsbury USA says "Like many others, I grew up with Marvel Comics, and it's a thrill to be working with Marvel on a series that will tell the stories behind the comics. MARVEL AGE OF COMICS will feature a broad range of writers who are fans, immersed in the world of comics and eager to tell readers what Marvel stories mean to them, as well as to popular culture. Bloomsbury is passionate about inspiring, educating, and entertaining readers of all ages and we're excited to bring our expertise and vision to one of the biggest cultural influences of our time."

Sven Larsen, VP of Licensed Publishing at Marvel added "Marvel is always looking for new ways to celebrate our rich publishing history and share amazing stories with our new readers and dedicated fans. We've been tremendous fans of Bloomsbury's work on projects like 33 1/3, and we can't wait to see them take a similar approach combining their reverence for the material, academic expertise, and unique insights with some of our greatest publishing moments for the new MARVEL AGE OF COMICS series. We're excited for fans to see their favorite stories in a whole new light."

