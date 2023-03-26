Blue Beetle, Past, Present, Future, And A Sidekick (DC Spoilers) This week sees the publication of Blue Beetle #5, the fifth issue of the 6-issue mini-series by Josh Trujillo and Adrian Gutierrez.

This week sees the publication of Blue Beetle #5, the fifth issue of the 6-issue mini-series by Josh Trujillo and Adrian Gutierrez, that takes a look down the timeline of many legacy Beetles.

Even as the Blue Beetle comic book looks to the future for the most recent user of that name and reputation.

Stargirl: The Lost Children, also with the fifth issue of a 6-issue mini-series by Geoff Johns and Todd Nauck adds another wrinkle to that legacy bringing back the Golden Age side-kick for the Dan Garrett version of the character.

British orphan J Sparkington Northrup, otherwise known as Sparky, intended to emphasise the engineering origins of the character. Created by Allen Ulmer, he first appeared in Blue Beetle #14 in 1942 published by Fox Features Syndicate, with a final appearance in Blue Beetle #33 in 1944. He had also changed his name along the way to Spunky, so as to differentiate him from another Fox character known as Sparky Stevens.

When DC Comics bought the Blue Beetle, Sparky – or Spunky – was never used and was considered public domain, which saw Sparky appear in Dynamite Entertainment's Project Superpowers series. However Sparky made a brief appearance in Earth Prime #4 from DC Comics last year, which set up plenty of the other Golden Age Lost Children characters as well.

Might Sparky make it into the Blue Beetle series? They only have one issue left.

And dissing Batman is never the way to get yourself an ongoing series.

