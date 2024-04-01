Bobbie Chase Retires From Comics, To Write Tell-All Book About Marvel

Graduating from University of St Andrews in English Literature, with a BC in the same from Mount Holyoke College, Bobbie Chase was hired as an assistant editor of Marvel's Special Projects Department in 1985, promoted to Editor in 1986. She was made a Group Editor in 1991 and Editor-In-Chief of the Marvel's Edge imprint in 1994 – Marvel's only female EIC at a time when Marvel had five joint EICs – before becoming an Executive Editor at Marvel in 1995 where she stayed until 2001, including developing Marvel.com.

In 2001, she switched across the company to edit Disney Adventures Magazine, before a six year stint at Stabenfeld, a small Norwegian-based children's publishing start-up in the US and Canada. She returned to comcis in 2011 for the launch of DC Comics' New 52 in 2011 as Editorial Director, made Vice President Talent Development in 2015, Vice President & Executive Editor, Young Reader & Talent Development in 2017 and Vice President, Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy until the DC Bloodbath of 2020.

But Bobby Chase landed on her feet, and was made Executive Editor, Webtoon Unscrolled, taking digital comics from the world's biggest comics publisher Webtoon, and translating them into print. But now, she has retired after forty years in the business.

She is best known for working closely with writer Peter David on his run on The Incredible Hulk, launching the careers of Salvador Larroca and Jamal Igle, and editing significant runs on G.I. Joe, Captain America, Iron Man, Sensational She-Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, X-Force, Doctor Strange, Spirits of Vengeance, Morbius, Nightstalkers, Darkhold, Blade, Elektra, Alpha Flight, the Marvel/Paramount Comics Star Trek line, Batgirl, Nightwing, Teen Titans, Red Hood and the Outlaws, Birds of Prey, and Green Arrow.

But it is her time during the Marvel boom and bust, becoming a toy for investors and a headline for bankrupts, when Marvel split into editorial fiefdoms courtesy of Bob Harras and later emerged under Bill Jemas, Avi Arad, Ike Pelrmutter and Joe Quesada that may make for the most intriguing read, now that she is going to write about it all. Given the firestorm she kicked off just this weekend over Roy Thomas, there should be plenty more to come.

And another shoe dropping.