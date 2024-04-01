Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: bobbie chase, Webtoon
Bobbie Chase Retires From Comics, To Write Tell-All Book About Marvel
As of January 2024, Bobbie Chase has retired from comics, after forty years in the business. But she still has a lot more to say.
Article Summary
- Bobbie Chase retires after 40 years in the comic industry, ready to write a tell-all.
- Former Marvel Comics EIC shares her journey from editor to VP & Executive Editor at DC.
- Notable for her work on iconic characters and pivotal moments in Marvel and DC history.
- Her inside knowledge of Marvel's controversies and change of command promises intrigue.
As of January 2024, Bobbie Chase has retired from comics after almost forty years in the business. But still has a lot more to say. Former Marvel Comics EIC, former Vice President & Executive Editor at DC Comics, and just-former Executive Editor at Webtoon Unscrolled, Bobbie Chase has lived more comic books than any of us have read. And now she is going to tell us all about it, starting with a book about working at Marvel Comics.
Graduating from University of St Andrews in English Literature, with a BC in the same from Mount Holyoke College, Bobbie Chase was hired as an assistant editor of Marvel's Special Projects Department in 1985, promoted to Editor in 1986. She was made a Group Editor in 1991 and Editor-In-Chief of the Marvel's Edge imprint in 1994 – Marvel's only female EIC at a time when Marvel had five joint EICs – before becoming an Executive Editor at Marvel in 1995 where she stayed until 2001, including developing Marvel.com.
In 2001, she switched across the company to edit Disney Adventures Magazine, before a six year stint at Stabenfeld, a small Norwegian-based children's publishing start-up in the US and Canada. She returned to comcis in 2011 for the launch of DC Comics' New 52 in 2011 as Editorial Director, made Vice President Talent Development in 2015, Vice President & Executive Editor, Young Reader & Talent Development in 2017 and Vice President, Global Publishing Initiatives & Digital Strategy until the DC Bloodbath of 2020.
But Bobby Chase landed on her feet, and was made Executive Editor, Webtoon Unscrolled, taking digital comics from the world's biggest comics publisher Webtoon, and translating them into print. But now, she has retired after forty years in the business.
She is best known for working closely with writer Peter David on his run on The Incredible Hulk, launching the careers of Salvador Larroca and Jamal Igle, and editing significant runs on G.I. Joe, Captain America, Iron Man, Sensational She-Hulk, Thor, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, X-Force, Doctor Strange, Spirits of Vengeance, Morbius, Nightstalkers, Darkhold, Blade, Elektra, Alpha Flight, the Marvel/Paramount Comics Star Trek line, Batgirl, Nightwing, Teen Titans, Red Hood and the Outlaws, Birds of Prey, and Green Arrow.
But it is her time during the Marvel boom and bust, becoming a toy for investors and a headline for bankrupts, when Marvel split into editorial fiefdoms courtesy of Bob Harras and later emerged under Bill Jemas, Avi Arad, Ike Pelrmutter and Joe Quesada that may make for the most intriguing read, now that she is going to write about it all. Given the firestorm she kicked off just this weekend over Roy Thomas, there should be plenty more to come.
And another shoe dropping.